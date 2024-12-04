I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here campmate Tulisa Contostavlos had taken to social media after fans spotted that the N-Dubz singer had deleted all her jungle related content from her social feed.

Tulisa, 35, was third to leave the jungle this year, following Loose Women’s Jane Moore and Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough. Her elimination from the show on Monday night (December 2) took some viewers by surprise.

One fan said: “I don’t believe it. She was a potential winner in my book,” while another added: “You know it’s a great lineup when Tulisa goes this early.”

Fans theorised that even Tulisa may have been miffed by her early exit from the camp after she was missing from the I’m A Celebrity... Unpacked aftershow, in which the eliminated campmate would normally stick around to chat to hosts Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers. The plot thickened when she appeared to delete all of her I’m A Celeb-related content from her Instagram, including her cast photo announcing that she was taking part in this year’s series.

She also missed out on greeting Melvin Odoom, who was the fourth celebrity to be voted out, back at the luxury hotel. The moment the eliminated campmate is reunited with those who have already left the jungle is normally filmed by ITV as part of the behind-the-scenes action.

The former X Factor judge has since taken to social media to explain the situation, telling fans that she was “overwhelmed” by the attention. She said: “Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed, I was on my Instagram just trying to have a nice, little, casual scroll at some funny stuff or whatever stuff I like to watch and I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding, in all the most positive way.

“But because it’s been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily. I just started to feel a little bit overwhelmed. I just thought ‘you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill and this is all just feeling a little bit much at the moment.”

She added that she had not deleted her jungle content completely, instead archiving the posts, and would repost them when she felt ready. The singer also added that the posts made on her social media during her time in the jungle were not her normal style, telling her followers that she plans on making reels featuring her best bits from the show.

Tulisa said: “I just wanted to clear up a little bit about why I did that, and just be honest. It’s okay to feel a little overwhelmed.

“I’ve been out of the spotlight for a long time and I’m still trying to overcome those things, I’ve still got my little demons. It doesn’t mean that I’m going to go and hide back under a rock for another 10 years, it just means I need a little bit of time to process and get right with my thoughts.”

Tulisa also spoke to Lorraine Kelly about her departure from the show on Tuesday morning (December 3), giving a hint that she may have though some campmates were not being 100% authentic in the jungle. When asked if she had made life-long friendships on the show, Tulia told Lorraine: “I feel like I have with some of them. I think they will be friends for life. But a lot of people for the cameras were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.”