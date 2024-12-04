The bookmakers' favourite to win this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is a surprising contestant - as the final of the hit ITV series looms.

It was recently revealed that another campmate could now be set to take the crown overtaking McFly’s Danny Jones as the bookmakers' favourite to win. Now, Coleen Rooney has become the bookmakers' favourite.

The WAG, 38, is now 5/4 with BetMGM to be queen of the jungle, with long-term leader Danny drifting to 7/4. Oddschecker have Coleen's odds cut from 3/1 to 6/4 since Monday night’s episode with Danny going from 1/1 to 7/4 in just 24 hours.

Meanwhile William Hill have her at 5/4 to win the show and Danny trading in at 6/4 ahead of Sunday's final. UK Director at BetMGM, Sam Behar, explained: “Having been favourite to win the show for the past two weeks, McFly’s Danny Jones has been surpassed, with the money seen for Coleen Rooney moving her into 5/4 favourite. It is tight at the top of the market, with Jones at 7/4 ahead of Richard Coles at 9/2, with the top three well ahead of Maura Higgins who is currently back at 20/1.”

ITV viewers have been posting on X, formerly Twitter, that they are convinced Danny will go on to win the show. Danny's mother, Kathy, also predicted the star will be crowned King Of The Jungle.

She told The Mirror: “I was laughing watching him with the snake down his trousers and then the next day I was crying. It got me a bit. I am so proud of him... I think he could win, and do it for the North.”

Melvin Odoom was the fourth celebrity to be given the boot, after Tulisa exited the jungle last episode. The vote was between Melvin Odoom and Maura Higgins, leaving GK Barry, Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, Reverend Richard Coles, Alan Halsall, Barry McGuigan, and Oti Mabuse on the show.