I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans could get an idea what it’s like to take part in one of the show’s bushtucker trials as it’s set to get a civilian spin-off.

Viewers of the show will now that every year, the final four campmates have to wear superhero costumes as they battle with water cannons and wind machines to earn more stars.

ITV bosses are said to be keen on testing the format as a programme in its own right featuring members of the public in a spin-off show called Celebrity Cyclone.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "A spin-off show for the Cyclone makes absolute sense and across the industry it has always been considered a TV hit in waiting. Cyclone could evolve and use the core basis of the water slide to become a wider show. If the testing proves successful there is every intention to look at a full series in the future.”

It's not believed that I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, who ares synonymous with the popular long-running ITV show, will be involved in a potential spin-off.

ITV are said to be keen to see what could work. An insider added: "Cyclone is such a hugely popular part of 'I’m A Celebrity' that show bosses felt it was worth exploring ideas to see if anything might work as a stand alone show. They'll be looking at all aspects of the game.”

Back in 2012, Ant and Dec took on the Cyclone themselves to raise money for charity event Text Santa, but Dec had to undergo six months of physio after getting injured during the challenge.

And a decade later, Ant McPartlin said to Dec during an Instagram video: "Everybody who watches the show always wants to give it a go. We've actually done it in the past. We've done the trial. We did it for charity years ago, didn't you pop your shoulder?" Dec replied: "Yeah I did. I ended up in physio for six months afterwards. But it was great fun."

It’s not known yet exactly how the format of the show would work and if celebs would be involved too, given the suggested title of the show. It’s also not known exactly when the show would be filmed or when it would air. We’ll update this page as we learn more information.