Tonight on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Coleen Rooney and Alan Halsall will take on the "Farmyard of Fear" Bushtucker Trial.

In a preview clip, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall is seen using a plastic container around his neck to dump rotten eggs into a wheelbarrow as part of the Bushtucker Trial. Rooney then transfers the eggs by hand from the wheelbarrow into a metal bath, with more weight in the bath earning more stars for the camp.

A misunderstanding between the two causes Alan to complain after his efforts go unnoticed by Coleen, who was focused on her task. Frustrated, Alan quips, "I said 'I'm coming at you!'" The light-hearted moment left hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in stitches.

Bushtucker Trials are a key part of the show, where celebrities face tough challenges to win food for the camp. These tasks include eating unpleasant food or dealing with insects and reptiles, designed to test their limits.

In a recent episode, Barry McGuigan faced the "Spiralling Out Of Control" trial, where he was strapped to a spinning wheel and tasked with throwing balls into hatches while being covered in grime and insects. The former boxing champion succeeded in earning 10 out of 11 stars, boosting camp morale.

The outcomes of these trials directly impact the camp's food supply, making them a critical component of the contestants' daily experience. Success results in hearty meals, while failure leads to basic rations, adding a layer of pressure and motivation for the participants.

On last night’s episode, Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough became the second celebrity to leave the jungle, just missing out to McGuigan in the public vote.

Dean, who started as a fan favourite, faced backlash over his behaviour, including clashes with campmates and controversial moments such as attempting to take McFly star Danny Jones’ bed and refusing to leave his own for Reverend Richard Coles.

Coleen, known for her work in television and as the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, joined the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity to embrace new challenges. She said: "I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different."

Alan, best known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street, entered the jungle seeking a new adventure. He said: "I am very close to Andy Whyment and Jenni McAlpine, who have both done it before, and everyone tells me they had such a great experience."

Alan shares a daughter named Sienna-Rae with his ex-wife, actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, who he met on the set of Coronation Street in 2005. The couple got married in 2009, and welcomed Sienna-Rae in September 2013. They separated in 2016 and finalised their divorce in 2018. Alan and Hudson are currently co-parenting their daughter.