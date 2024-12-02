Barry McGuigan is the favourite to be the third celebrity eliminated from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, according to the latest odds.

Betideas.com places McGuigan’s odds at 5/2, narrowly ahead of Melvin Odoom and Tulisa, both at 11/4, following Dean McCullough’s exit in the latest eviction.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “It appears to be a three-horse race for who will be the next campmate to leave I’m A Celebrity tonight, with Barry McGuigan the narrow favourite. Barry’s odds of 5/2 to be voted off the show puts him just a shade shorter than Melvin Odoom and Tulisa in the market at 11/4 apiece – so expect any of those three to leave the programme on Monday.”

I’m A Celebrity 2024 – Next elimination odds:

Barry McGuigan: 5/2

Melvin Odoom: 11/4

Tulisa: 11/4

Alan Halsall: 8/1

Oti Mabuse: 12/1

Others: 20/1 or higher

Radio 1 DJ McCullough became the second celebrity to leave the jungle, just missing out to McGuigan in the public vote. McCullough, who started as a fan favourite, faced backlash over his behaviour, including clashes with campmates and controversial moments such as attempting to take McFly star Danny Jones’ bed and refusing to leave his own for Reverend Richard Coles. His heated exchange with Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall also sparked criticism from viewers.

During one argument over camp tasks, McCullough told Halsall: “Listen to me. If you're gonna wake me up, you need to give me a minute, alright? It takes a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again, alright, so you don't need to turn around to me and say, ‘Do you not fancy it? Ok? And then turn around and walk away.’”

Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration at McCullough’s attitude, which they believed led to his downfall in the public vote.

Last night’s show featured emotional moments as the celebrities received letters from home, but it also tested them with extreme challenges, including “the worst rainfall” in the show’s history. Former boxing champion McGuigan stepped up for the Spiralling Out Of Control Bushtucker Trial.

Speaking on the trial previously, McGuigan said: “This is a comeback for me. I suffered a TKO in the first round the last time, but this time I’m determined to get it right and I’m looking for the knockout.”

Who is Barry McGuigan’s daughter?

McGuigan's daughter, Danika "Nika" McGuigan, was a film and television actress. She died in 2019 at the age of 33 after a brief battle with cancer, having previously overcome leukaemia at the age of 11. Her acting career included notable performances in the comedy-drama series "Can't Cope, Won't Cope" and the film "Wildfire," which was released posthumously.