The legendary soap actor has stepped down from his role in the Australian soap opera.

Ian Smith has quit Neighbours after 37 years on the soap following cancer diagnosis. The actor, 86, is best known for playing Harold Bishop in the soap since 1987.

Speaking to Ten news on Monday Ian Smith said: “I found out a few months back that I have cancer. That I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to… they expect me to die.”

L-R: Stefan Dennis Annie Jones, Geoff Paine, Guy Pearce, Lucinda Cowden, Ian Smith, and Paul Keane on the set of Neighbours' 'finale' in 2022 (Photo: Freemantle) | Freemantle

Executive Producer Jason Herbison told the Herald Sun, Ian Smith’s character will be given a fitting send-off from the series. Jason said: “It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show.”

Ian Smith arrived in Ramsay Street in January 1987 as an old flame of Madge Bishop (Anne Charleston). Harold went missing in 1991 when Ian left the soap. The character returned in 1996 after Harold was found alive but suffered amnesia.

The actor left the soap again in 2009 and made several guest appearances over the years. He announced he was making a permanent comeback to the soap in May 2023.

Mail Online reported a spokesperson for Network 10 said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Ian Smith's cancer diagnosis.A cherished member of the Neighbours family, Ian has been the heart and soul of the show since he first arrived on Ramsay Street in 1987.

“Ian has brought joy, laughter and inspiration to audiences all around the world for decades. Along with the cast and crew and all his fans from around the world, we will support Ian in any way we can during this difficult time.”

