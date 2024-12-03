Coleen Rooney Butlins: I'm A Celebrity star shocks viewers by revealing Butlins Skegness is favourite budget family holiday destination
The media personality, 38, is currently competing in the popular ITV reality show and shocked viewers when she revealed her favourite destination in the UK for a budget family holiday. Addressing her fellow campmates, Coleen shared: "It kept coming on the TV, Butlins, Butlins.
"So I went and it was Diversity that was on, it was the May half term I think." Coleen told how son Kai "loved it so much" upon returning to school after the holidays.
When his teacher asked what everyone had done, he replied: "I've been on the best holiday I've ever been on." When the teacher enquired where he'd been, Kai replied: "Butlins! Skegness." At the time of their holiday Coleen had posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Great weekend at Butlins, reliving my childhood. The boys loved it, especially the Entertainment!!".
Campmate Alan Halsall - best known as Corrie's Tyrone Dobbs - remarked he'd been on a caravan holiday a few weeks ago. Coleen then shared about her caravan holidays in Wales with husband Wayne and the kids.
She said: "We go a couple of times a year. They used to have a band on called The Hut, you used to all take your own ale. You all used to get up and sing a song!"
Coleen also reflected on her childhood caravan holidays with her family. She shared: "We used to have [a caravan] when we were kids.
"My dad bought it for £200 and it didn't have a toilet, so we had a dunny and we used to call it the p*** pot." The star joked: "We got £50 when it got scrapped, so we got our money's worth."
Praising Coleen's grounded nature, campmate DJ Melvin Odoom said: “That girl is down to earth. I think I’m more bouji than Coleen!”.
Coleen is currently the only celeb campmate to be behind tipped winner Danny Jones, of pop group McFly. Her odds have just recently been cut to 5-2 (from 6-1), following the strong support she received over the weekend - according to Coral's bookmakers.