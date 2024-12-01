The I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! 2024 campmates | ITV

Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough became the second person to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! tonight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He left the jungle after just losing out to Barry Mcguigan in the public vote. Nobody was evicted in last night’s episode.

Dean started out as a fan favourite but very quickly fell from grace and was punished by the British public with a series of horrendous trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The radio presenter has clashed with a few of his fellow campmates, and that in turn rubbed viewers up the wrong way - so much so, they were disappointed when the 32-year-old was not the first person to leave the camp.

In a series of controversies, he attempting to oust McFly popstar Danny Jones from his bed. He then refused to leave his bed for Reverend Richard Coles, who was a late comer. He then had a tense exchange with Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall after not waking up in time to do a task in camp.

The Tyrone Dobbs actor tried to wake him so that he could help Loose Women star Jane Moore with a task, as per the camp rules. McCullough, however, was less than impressed, and made his feelings known. He said: "Listen to me. If you're gonna wake me up, you need to give me a minute, alright?

He went on: “It takes a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again, alright, so you don't need to turn around to me and say 'do you not fancy it? 'ok? And then turn around and walk away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many viewers had taken to X to express their annoyance at McCullough’s behaviour.

Tonight was an episode full of ups and downs as the celebrities enjoyed letters from home but hit rock bottom at the start of the show thanks to ‘the worst rainfall’ the show has ever experienced.

Former boxing champion Barry McGuigan volunteered himself for the Spiralling Out Of Control Bushtucker Trial.

He told the Bush Telegraph: “This is a comeback for me, I suffered a TKO in the first round, the last time but this time I’m determined to get it right and I’m looking for the knockout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed he would be strapped to a giant spiral wheel, with one hand free, and would win stars by throwing balls into hatches around the side, when they opened, with each ball in a hatch equalling one star.

After McGuigan was strapped in, he was joined by offal, cockroaches and giant mealworms, before he started to be spun around.

The 63-year-old struggled to find his bearings with the spinning, only managing to get one ball in a hatch with ten seconds to go during round one.

As the wheel picked up pace, his ability improved however, and he got a full house in all of the other rounds, scoring 10 out of a possible 11 stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrities were also given an opportunity to win their letters from home in the Silent Letters Challenge, which saw them asked to guess a sentimental phrase in the note while it was mouthed by a campmate within two minutes.

All 11 campmates succeeded in guessing their phrases and won their letter from home, however Mabuse struggled for ages to know what her husband dancer Marius Iepure had said, until suddenly she told her campmates “Aero island, it was where we got married”.

Coleen Rooney’s secret phrase from Wayne was “petrol station” after he proposed to her at one, with Coles asking her how it happened.

She replied: “I knew it was going to happen but I definitely didn’t know it was going to be in a petrol station, but I’m glad we didn’t do it in a restaurant to be honest with you.

“We were only young, so we went back and had corned beef hash instead.”