As I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues, all eyes are on who might be next to leave the jungle following the first eviction last night.

Radio DJ Dean McCullough is now the frontrunner for elimination, with bookmakers BetMGM placing him at 17/10 to be voted out. The next eviction is expected to be on Sunday, December 1, as fans are eagerly debating the outcome.

McCullough has faced backlash from viewers due to his reluctance to participate in camp chores and his poor performance in trials. One fan expressed frustration on social media: "The public had one job! Get rid of Dean! But no!!! God sake!"

Despite this, McCullough narrowly avoided elimination on Friday, which saw Loose Women panellist Jane Moore become the first contestant to leave the jungle. Moore’s eviction followed a public vote between her and McCullough, with fans voicing their disappointment online.

Meanwhile, McFly’s Danny Jones continues to dominate the odds, standing as the clear favourite to win the series with odds of 1/2. Reverend Richard Coles, who has seen a surge in popularity after providing emotional moments in camp, has moved up to second place at 5/1.

If you are a regular listener to Radio 1, you will probably recognise Dean McCullough’s voice. He co-hosts the afternoon show with Vicky Hawkesworth, who took it over in July 2022. | ITV

UK Director at BetMGM, Sam Behar, commented on the surprising shift in odds: "Just when it looked like we had three clear favourites, Richard Coles has seen significant backing to move into 5/1 second favourite to win I’m a Celeb. He is still a way behind overwhelming favourite Danny Jones, but this reflects a seismic shift in the betting."

Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins are tied at 17/2 to win the series, followed by GK Barry at 18/1 and Alan Halsall at 25/1.

After her elimination, Moore opened up about her time in the jungle. She described the experience as "weird and magical" but admitted frustration over the division of chores in camp, accusing Jones and former boxer Barry McGuigan of “sexism” and “ageism” in assigning her cleaning duties.

“I asked not to be put on cleaning, but Danny said he misheard me,” Moore said. “Hard work doesn’t get rewarded. It will become more apparent who’s not doing as much as more celebrities get eliminated.”

Moore praised her campmates, calling them a “friendly, chatty bunch,” and wished the “quiet, hard workers” like radio DJ Melvin Odoom and Coleen Rooney success in the competition.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV1, STV, and ITVX.