As the next eviction looms on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Tulisa and Reverend Richard Coles delivered a standout performance in last night’s Jungle TV Dinners trial, securing a perfect 11 out of 11 stars for their campmates.

The pop star and the radio DJ took on the Jungle TV Dinners challenge, which required them to consume a series of stomach-churning dishes to earn meals for their fellow contestants.

Before tackling the trial, Tulisa, 36, said: "I wanted a chance to redeem myself after the five-star situation, and this was it." Richard, 62, added: "We're reaching for the stars today!"

The challenge involved flicking through a fictional streaming service, Jungle on Demand, to select their dishes. Each dish eaten earned a star for the camp, with the pair successfully consuming five dishes each before splitting the final bonus dish. Their efforts resulted in a full 11-star haul for the camp, ensuring plenty of food for the contestants.

Ahead of her jungle adventure, Tulisa revealed her goal of showcasing her true self. Known for her time in N-Dubz, the singer said she wants to challenge public misconceptions.

“My friends who I have told are really excited. They feel it will be good for people to see the person I am - and not the perception. They are two very different people, and they are excited. I just want to be in a place now where I live authentically,” Tulisa said.

Meanwhile, radio DJ Dean McCullough is the frontrunner for elimination ahead of the next eviction, expected to take place on Sunday, December 1. BetMGM has placed him at 17/10 to leave, following fan backlash over his reluctance to participate in chores and underwhelming trial performances. One fan voiced frustration on social media: "The public had one job! Get rid of Dean! But no!!! God sake!"

McCullough narrowly escaped elimination on Friday, which saw Loose Women’s Jane Moore become the first contestant to leave the jungle.

Meanwhile, McFly’s Danny Jones remains the odds-on favourite to win the series at 1/2. Reverand Coles is now the second favourite at 5/1.