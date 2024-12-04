Death In Paradise is one of the BBC’s biggest shows and this year fans will be treated to a festive introduction to the series’ new lead.

Don Gilet joins the cast of the BBC crime comedy-drama following the departure of Ralph Little’s Detective Inspector Neville Parker at the end of the last series. His introduction is coming a little earlier than expected, with the BBC revealing that Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson will be touching down in Saint Marie for Christmas.

Speaking about joining the show, the actor said: “I can’t wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold..."

He added: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated."

Joining Gilet for the festive edition of the show include stars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules. Filming took place in Guadalupe earlier this year.

The show has grown in popularity since it launched back in 2011, with series 13 pulling in just over seven million viewers per episode.

When is Death In Paradise 2024 Christmas special on TV?

The BBC has confirmed that fans will be able to catch a glimpse of Don Gilet’s new detective in the Christmas special this festive period. The Christmas special will air on Sunday, December 22 at 8.30pm.

The show will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The episode will also be able to watch on catch up on the iPlayer after it airs live. Series 1-13 is also available to watch on the streaming service