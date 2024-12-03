Beyonce NFL Christmas Halftime Show on Netflix: Top first song odds and guest predictions

User (UGC) Submitted

As the NFL gears up for its Christmas Day games, all eyes are on Beyoncé’s halftime performance during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans matchup.

Netflix, streaming the games for the first time as part of a 'new holiday tradition', has Queen Bey front and centre as a defining cultural moment for the streaming era.

Sportsbook Review have the latest odds on what fans can expect. From her opening number to surprise appearances, these top odds provide a sneak peek into the Cowboy Carter artist and music superstar’s show.

First Song Performed

The options on the ‘Beyonce First Song’ prop board include five tracks from her recent Cowboy Carter album, four of her biggest hits, one Johnny Cash classic, and a Christmas tune for good measure.

Texas Hold 'Em: 1/2 (66.67% implied probability) – A country opener celebrating her Texas roots.

American Requiem: 4/1 (20%) – A soulful, dramatic opener fit for royalty.

Crazy in Love: 6/1 (14.29%) – The iconic hit that launched her solo career.

Ya Ya: 7/1 (12.5%) – A wildcard that may leave the Hive in awe.

Who Will Join Beyoncé on Stage?

Will we get a special guest performing with Beyonce during her halftime show? Notable options are her Cowboy Carter collaborators, as well as Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. Husband Jay-Z also features with longer odds.

Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy: 2/5 (71.43%) – Rising stars who could make their mark.

Miley Cyrus: 4/6 (60.00%) – A duet for the ages?Post Malone: 4/5 (55.56%) – A potential cross-genre collaboration.

Dolly Parton: 11/10 (47.62%) – A holiday dream come true.

Willie Nelson: 5/4 (44.44%) – The Texan connection could be magic.

Jay-Z: 5/1 (16.67%) – Will Beyoncé’s husband and legendary artist join her onstage?

Wardrobe Color

Beyoncé’s style is as iconic as her voice, and her Christmas Day wardrobe is already the subject of speculation.

Red: 5/4 (44.44%) – A vibrant and festive choice.

Gold: 9/2 (18.18%) – Regal and fitting for her “Queen Bey” status.

Black: 13/2 (13.33%) – A sleek, powerful choice that says "Bow Down."

Keep up to date with all the odds here: https://www.sportsbookreview.com/picks/novelty/beyonce-nfl-christmas-game-odds/