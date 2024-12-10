Death in Paradise Christmas Special: Don Gilet arrives in Saint Marie in first-look images as star praises rollercoaster role
The former Eastenders actor join the cast for the all-new festive special, taking over from Ralf Little as the famous island’s new DI. Gilet’s character, Mervin Wilson, arrives on the island from London as a detective on holiday.
Soon, DI Wilson is tasked with helping to solve the mysterious death of Stuart Fullwell, played by comedian Marcus Brigtocke, after he was found dead on a beach wearing a Santa suit. The real reason he has arrived on the island will be revealed as local woman Briana Clemetson (Joy Richardson) accuses the new DI of being the killer.
While further details have been kept under wraps, Gilet, 57, has opened up about joining the show, comparing his journey so far to a rollercoaster ride. He said: “I’m sure it won’t be a surprise to say that it was both exciting and terrifying in equal measure.
“I liken it to one of those scary rides at a theme park. I’m going on it, and I know it’s going to be scary, but I’m going to do it. You’re daring yourself. Then you sit in the seat going, ‘What have I just let myself in for?’. But it was exciting because I knew I was embarking on this new journey.”
The show is filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, with the show’s new star admitted that filming in the heat took a moment to adjust to. He said: “It’s intense because you’ve got that heat from the start to the end of the day. It does get to a point where you are used to it, but it takes that extra layer of concentration.
“You can’t turn the temperature down, but it’s a beautiful backdrop to shoot against. Sometimes you have to pinch yourself and go look at where you are and what you’re doing. It’s a beautiful place. I haven’t had much of a chance to venture out to see just how beautiful it is yet. Once you get used to the temperature, it’s a great job.”
The upcoming episode also stars Angela Griffin, Elizabeth Carling, Jim Howick, Shantol Jackson, Don Warrington and Ram John Holder.