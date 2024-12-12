BBC One announced a major change for the Call the Midwife Christmas Special.

Call the Midwife fans are being treated this holiday season to not just one but two Christmas episodes. Instead of the usual 90-minute episodes on the big day, the BBC announced there will be two-hour long episodes for the festive season. The first episode will air on Christmas Day and the second will follow on Boxing Day. Get ready to step back in time with your favourite British series.

How to watch Call the Midwife holiday special in the US?

You can watch the Call the Midwife Christmas special in the US on PBS. It will be available to stream for free on the PBS app and the Call the Midwife Official Site.

What happened in season 13 of Call the Midwife?

It was firework night in Poplar. Sister Veronica welcomed Sylvester to the party, leaving Joyce forced to hide her discomfort. However, when Mrs Wallace invites Sylvester to attend a church service.

Meanwhile, an utterly exhausted Trixie hurries away avoiding the celebrations but bumps into Geoffrey and he unsuccessfully tries to persuade her to join them. In the end Trixie calls Matthew and he is thrilled when she agrees to come to New York to be with him and Jonty.

What to expect from Call The Midwife Christmas Special?

According to the Radio Times the episodes will see Poplar preparing for a carol concert but the cheery festivities soon take a dark turn when the neighbourhood learns of the news of an escaped prisoner. Could he be the one to blame for the rise in local break-ins?

There's also some cases of influenza and the Hong Kong flu to contend with, but the cast promises that amidst the dark themes, there will be the show's signature humour also. Fan favorite Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie) will face some troubles as he explores independence.

Who will be in Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024?

Regular cast returning are: Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Helen George as Trixie Aylward, Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Stephen McGann as Dr Turner, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan and Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle.

Call the Midwife will be available to watch on Christmas Day and Boxing Day with all series available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.

