Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas returns for 2024: When is it on TV and who will appear on the show?
Stacey Solomon is back creating some wonderful festive gifts and decorations in the BBC One series Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas. The TV star’s crafting show will return to TV screens this festive season.
The hour-long Christmas special will see Stacey invite her family and friends to help her make Christmas decorations and gifts for everyone to enjoy for years to come. Look out for the cupcake baubles perfect for the Christmas tree.
The Loose Woman panellist will be creating Christmas gifts and decorations to bring joy without breaking the bank. Her ideas include angel tree-toppers and a space-saving Christmas tree, as well as personalised presents such as gingerbread body butter and no-sew cushions.
This year Stacey Solomon will also be throwing a party at her grandma Gwen's - who is 95 - at her care home, to give the residents and carers a magical event to remember.
Joining Stacey on the show this year will be her husband Joe Swash and their children as well as her sister Jemma and her Sort Your Life Out co-star Dilly Carter. Everyone will be helping the TV presenter create some amazing crafty items for Christmas.
When is Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas on TV?
Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas will be available to watch on BBC One from 9pm on Wednesday December 18.
