Stacey Solomon tried out Iconic’s Skin Tint and Primer and she was "so impressed"

Loveable Londoner Stacey Solomon tried out Iconic’s Skin Tint and Primer and was “so impressed”.

Stacey Solomon is fast becoming a national treasure. With her down to earth attitude and keeping it real Instagram posts, helping us mere mortals feel less bad about ourselves, she just seems like a super nice human.

So, not only do we all want a girls night out with the East London icon, she also acts as a role model for anyone wanting to look good while not taking themselves too seriously. She’s the type of celebrity where you feel you stand a chance of imitating her look, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the latest beauty products she’s been using.

Recently she tried out the Underglow Blurring Primer and Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint from London brand, Iconic. In an honest TikTok post, the 35-year-old revealed she wasn’t using a ring light or any filters, so it should be a case of what you see is what you get.

She said: "I'm so excited Iconic has brought out a skin tint and a primer. I'm going to try them both and see how they go!" Adding: “This is what my skin looks like without any foundation or make-up or anything on it.”

After applying the primer - in her own inimitable way - she then tries the tint, saying: “A little goes a long way - I actually didn't need as much as I put on that brush so I’m gonna spread it around.”

Applying the product to only one half of her face, you could really see the difference it made - it certainly evened her skin tone without looking like it was painted on “I'm so impressed, like so impressed,” she exclaimed. Adding: “It just feels so light and thin. Oh my gosh, look at that difference.”

With the festive party season upon us, now is a great time to upgrade your make-up bag and a decent base is a good place to start. And at those prices, you can get ready like a celebrity without the hefty price tag.