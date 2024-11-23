Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recreate Kate Middleton’s look by copying these beauty products used by the princess - all currently on special offer at Boots right now.

The Princess of Wales always looks glowing, whether snapped on a public outing or caught out and about on a day off, so it’s only natural we all want to know her beauty secrets. However, being married to the heir to the throne, one might assume Kate Middleton’s make-up bag only contains products far beyond the budget of us ‘normal’ folk.

That couldn’t be further from the truth though as not only does the 42-year-old reportedly do her own make-up - even for her own wedding - but many of her make-up bag essentials are also pretty affordable too. From the foundation she is said to have used for her marriage to Prince William, to the eye liner and mascara she reaches for to perfect her much coveted ‘smoky eye’, there are a number of products you’ll be able to pick up on your next visit to beauty retailer Boots.

Here, I’ve picked out five affordable products that won’t break the bank - with the added bonus of each of them being in the Boots Black Friday sale right now - because we all deserve to be treated like a princess every once in a while.

Recreate Kate Middleton’s look by copying these beauty products used by the princess - all currently on special offer at Boots right now. | Chris J. Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Clarins Natural Lip Perfector

This softly textured lip gel with a deliciously sweet scent is widely considered Kate’s favourite - she was even spotted at Wimbledon 2019 holding the shade Rose Shimmer. The Natural Lip Perfector leaves your pout looking soft, smooth, shiny and plump. It’s sheer but with enough colour to wear alone or to complement your favourite lip shade.

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15

Kate is known for her natural looking make-up which is why it comes as no surprise that this long-wear foundation, which offers a natural matte finish that looks like skin, not makeup, is one the princess reaches for. Remember how beautiful she looked on her wedding day? Well, this is apparently the product she used that day.

Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara

The Princess of Wales always pulls off the perfect balance with her eye make-up, being impactful but not over the top, and one of the products rumoured to help her create the look is Lancôme’s Hypnôse Mascara. With its luxurious packaging it looks pricey and also boasts a SoftSculpt formula enriched in ProVitamin B5, offering up to eight times volume, but is actually surprisingly affordable.

Get it from Boots right now for an extra saving, it’s got £8.70 off the RRP of £29, making it just £20.30 for a limited time.

Lancôme Hypnôse Artliner

For a true smoky-eye look, you’re going to need eye-liner - bad news for the uninitiated. However, the good news is, the Lancôme Hypnôse Artliner used by Kate is probably one of the easiest to use, offering a precise, professional look, even for novices.

Recreate Kate Middleton’s look by copying these beauty products used by the princess - all currently on special offer at Boots right now. | Brands' own

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin Shampoo

So if you’re looking for a renewed glow to your skin, or shine to your hair, try taking a leaf out of Kate’s book (or beauty bag). And if you shop right now, you can bag yourself a bargain, while still feeling like royalty.