Strictly Come Dancing star Reverend Richard Coles reveals the tragic news that both his dogs died on same day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former BBC Radio 4 broadcaster and Church of England clergyman Reverend Richard Coles took to X to share the news of the death of his dogs. He shared a photograph of his bugs and said: “Daisy and Pongo, having lived all their long lives together, departed together today.”
Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana responded to Reverend Richard Cole's loss and said: “So sorry Richard- what a terrible blow,” whilst another fan said: “I’m very sorry for the dog shaped holes they will leave in your hearts. Hauntingly beautiful that they went together.”
When it comes to his personal life, the Reverend Richard Coles has had a difficult few years. In December last year he revealed that his partner David Coles had died at the age of 42 and wrote: “I’m very sorry to say that @RevDavid Coles has died. He had been ill for a while.
“Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral. Funeral details to follow.
“The Lord shall be thine everlasting light and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.”
Reverend Richard Coles’s partner Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing said: “My prayers and thoughts are with you x.” Reverend Richard Cole appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with partner Dianne Buswell back in 2017.
Reverend Richard Coles has also recently suffered the loss of his mother Elizabeth who died in February. Reverend Richard Coles is reportedly in a new relationship with Dickie Cant, the son of late actor and Play Away presenter Brian Cant.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.