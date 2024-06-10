Earl Spencer to divorce Karen Spencer: How many children does he have from his three marriages?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, has announced that he is to divorce Karen Spencer after thirteen years together. He revealed to the Mail on Sunday that “I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”
It has also recently been reported that Earl Spencer is set to hire Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia, the divorce lawyer known as ‘steel magnolia.’ Not only has Baroness Shackleton represented the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and the Duke of York, but also famously advised King Charles when he divorced Princess Diana in 1996.
According to The Times, “The couple’s relationship came to an end in March. In April, staff at the Spencer family’s Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire were told of the news by email. Written by Garth Clark, the estate’s chief executive, the message told estate workers that the countess would be moving out of the property, although the date had yet to be determined.”
Earl Spencer married Karen Gordon, a former model and Canadian philanthropist at Althorp, the Spencer family seat in Northamptonshire in 2011, the couple share a daughter together, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer. Earl Spencer’s first wedding was to Victoria Lockwood and the couple wed in 1989. Victoria Lockwood wore a gown by society couturier, Tomasz Starzewski and the Spencer tiara.
When Earl Spencer married Victoria Lockwood, Prince Harry was a pageboy and the wedding was attended by King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, along with his wife, Princess Diana. Earl Spencer went on to have four children with Victoria Lockwood, Lady Kitty, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza and Louis, Viscount Althorp.
The couple separated in 1997 and the family moved away with their mother to live in South Africa, this was the same year that Princess Diana tragically passed away with Dodi Fayed in a car accident in Paris.
Earl Spencer went on to marry Caroline Freud, who was previously married to PR Matthew Freud in 2001 and had two children together, the Hon. Edmund and Lady Lara Spencer, however the Daily Mail reported that “Charles left when their daughter was just four months old to start a relationship with American journalist Coleen Sullivan who had been sent to interview him.”
Earl Spencer and Caroline Freud divorced, and Caroline reportedly received a £5.65 million payout. Earl Spencer was engaged to lady Bianca Eliot but the couple called off their engagement and he then went on to marry Karen Gordon, his third marriage.
Earl Spencer’s daughter Lady Kitty Spencer married millionaire Michael Lewis in Rome in 2021, but he did not attend her wedding and she was walked down the aisle by her brother Louis and her half brother Samuel Aitken. Earl Spencer is also a grandfather as his daughter Lady Kitty Spencer surprised fans by announcing on Mother’s Day that she had welcomed a baby.
Lady Kitty Spencer shared a series of images on Mother’s Day on her Instagram page and wrote: “It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today.”
Lady Kitty Spencer did not announce her pregnancy, but her sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia shared their thoughts when Lady Kitty Spencer posted her Mother’s Day photograph. Lady Eliza said: “My perfect little Niece,” whilst Lady Lady Amelia said: “The most perfect angel in the world.”
Lady Amelia Spencer married Greg Mallett at Quoin Rock Manor House, in the winelands of South Africa's Western Cape in 2023. She wore a custom Atelier Versace wedding dress, her twin sister Lady Eliza was maid of honour. According to reports, Earl Spencer was unable to attend the wedding.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.