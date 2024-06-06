Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lord Ivar Mountbatten will be joining the third season of The Traitors US.

It would seem that a royal is turning reality star as King Charles’s second cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten will be appearing in the third season of The Traitors US. The show, which is hosted by actor Alan Cumming and is set in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highland, and is a similar format to the British series hosted by Claudia Winkleman, features ‘celebrities,’ rather than members of the public.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Lord Ivar Mountbatten, he is the first member of the extended British royal family to come out publicly as gay. His family home is Bridwell in Devon and according to Bridwell’s website, “Lord Ivar belongs to one of the most illustrious families in Europe and is related to many of its crowned heads as well as the Tsar of Russia.” Bridwell also mentions that “Lord Ivar’s great-uncle was the renowned Earl Mountbatten of Burma, second son of Prince Louis of Battenberg and uncle to Prince Philip, the (late) Duke of Edinburgh.”

In September 2018, Lord Ivar Mountbatten married his longtime partner James Coyle in a ceremony for family and close friends at their family. Lord Ivar Mountbatten took to Instagram at the time to write: “Well we did it finally! It was an amazing day despite the miserable British weather. Fabulous service conducted by Trish Harrogate, chief Registrar for Devon, who set the perfect but lighthearted tone for what is a serious occasion. The accompanying gospel choir were amazing. Thank you so much to Bristol’s Teachers Rock Choir for your superb singing. Also @venetianorrington for the great photos.

He also wrote that “Most importantly a massive thanks to my 3 gorgeous girls for being so understanding and supportive, without their support this could never have happened! And finally the biggest thank you to James for being just perfect......#wedidit #wonderfulday #despitetherain

Lord Ivar Mountbatten will be joining the third season of The Traitors US, which is presented by Alan Cumming (pictured here). Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock/Euan Cherry

Lord Ivar Mountbatten was previously married to Penny and they are parents to three daughters, Ella, Alix and Luli. She told the Daily Mail that giving her ex husband away was the idea of their daughter and revealed that “It makes me feel quite emotional. I’m really very touched.”

Lord Ivar Mountbatten was married for 16 years to Peneleope Anne Vere Thompson but eight years after they divorced, he came out as gay. He met his now husband James Coyle (a flight attendant) when he visited Switzerland in 2015.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten will appear in US The Traitors. Janet Bryce, Lady Milford Haven pictured with her newborn son Ivar Mountbatten in London on 20th March 1963. Picture: M. McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Traitors will not be the first reality show Lord Ivar Mountbatten has appeared on as he was on Treasure Island with Bear Grylls. He said at the time that “My father and Prince Philip were first cousins. People will perceive that I have a lot of money but still I don’t have a huge fortune, cash is always very tight.”