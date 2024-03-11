Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer has revealed she has welcomed her first child with husband businessman Michael Lewis. Kitty, 33, is the eldest daughter of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer and his first wife Victoria Aitken.

To celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday Kitty shared a snap of herself holding her child on Instagram. She wrote: “It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today”. The baby’s name or gender is yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Kitty Spencer - who has modelled for designer fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana - married African-born millionaire businessman Michael Lewis, 65 in July 2021. The couple married in a country mansion in Frascati with views of Rome. The celebrations stretched over three days and included special guests including pop singer Pixie Lott.

However, her father Charles was notably absent leaving her Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, Samuel Aitken to walk her down the aisle on her big day. The model is also the older sister to Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer. She also has half siblings Edmund Charles Spencer and Lara Spencer from her father’s second marriage to Caroline Freud.

The relationship between Kitty, who is the first cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry, and her father has reportedly gone downhill since his third marriage to Countess Karen Spencer.

A source told Mail Online: “Kitty and Charles were very close when she was growing up, but their relationship has cooled and been more distant since his marriage to his third wife Karen in 2011. Charles recently suffered an injury and perhaps that will be the reason for him not travelling, but it is just easier for everyone that he is not there.”