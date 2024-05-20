It would seem that the fascination with the late Princess Diana continues as Julien’s Auctions opens ‘Princess Diana’s Elegance & A Royal Collection’ today for pre-bidding. The collection features the largest collection of her most famous and photographed dresses, suits, shoes and handbags since the historic Christie’s charity auction back in 1997.
The Princess Diana auction features over 50 items, including many items from some of her favourite designers, including Catherine Walker and Victor Edelstein. The collection is being showcased at an exclusive private exhibition at The Carlyle in New York before the auction takes place on 27 June.
Items included in the collection are a Murray Arbeid midnight blue tulle gown with a fitted bodice that Princess Diana wore twice, once at the premiere for Phantom of the Opera and on another occasion at a dinner at Claridge's for King Constantine of Greece, the estimate for this dress is between $200,000-$400,000. Another dress that is bound to attract attention is a Victor Edelstein flamenco-style magenta silk and lace evening dress that she wore in London and in Hamburg in Germany, this has an estimate of $200,000-$4000,000.
The late Princess Diana was a huge fan of the designer Catherine Walker and there is a two-piece yellow and navy suit designed by her on offer that has an estimate of $30,000-$50,000. Princess Diana wore this in Hong Kong and when she gave a speech and awarded the Gopaul family the award for Family of the Year in London back in 1990.
For those who are interested in bidding, you will need to click here to register.
