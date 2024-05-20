It would seem that the fascination with the late Princess Diana continues as Julien’s Auctions opens ‘Princess Diana’s Elegance & A Royal Collection’ today for pre-bidding. The collection features the largest collection of her most famous and photographed dresses, suits, shoes and handbags since the historic Christie’s charity auction back in 1997.

The Princess Diana auction features over 50 items, including many items from some of her favourite designers, including Catherine Walker and Victor Edelstein. The collection is being showcased at an exclusive private exhibition at The Carlyle in New York before the auction takes place on 27 June.

Items included in the collection are a Murray Arbeid midnight blue tulle gown with a fitted bodice that Princess Diana wore twice, once at the premiere for Phantom of the Opera and on another occasion at a dinner at Claridge's for King Constantine of Greece, the estimate for this dress is between $200,000-$400,000. Another dress that is bound to attract attention is a Victor Edelstein flamenco-style magenta silk and lace evening dress that she wore in London and in Hamburg in Germany, this has an estimate of $200,000-$4000,000.

The late Princess Diana was a huge fan of the designer Catherine Walker and there is a two-piece yellow and navy suit designed by her on offer that has an estimate of $30,000-$50,000. Princess Diana wore this in Hong Kong and when she gave a speech and awarded the Gopaul family the award for Family of the Year in London back in 1990.

For those who are interested in bidding, you will need to click here to register. Take a look at some of the Princess Diana items that are featured in the auction.

1 . Princess Diana wore this Murray Arbeid midnight blue strapless gown on a few occasions From the premiere of the Phantom of the Opera to a dinner at Claridge's, Princess Diana wore this beautiful Murray Arbeid midnight blue tulle gown Photo: Julien's auctions

2 . This suit was designed by Catherine Walker Princess Diana wore this Catherine Walker suit to a visit to Tamar, a British Forces shore base in Hong Kong in 1989 Photo: Julien's auctions

3 . This floral dress was designed by Catherine Walker for The Chelsea Design Company Princess Diana is reported to have worn this floral Catherine Walker dress, designed for The Chelsea Design Company, on several occasions, including in 1988 at Prince William's Wetherby School Sports Day at Richmond Stadium Photo: Julien's Auctions