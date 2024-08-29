Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was initially thought actor Julián Ortega drowned but according to reports, he was on the shore when he went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

The Olive Press reported that Julián Ortega “was enjoying a beach day in Cadiz” when Julian Ortega suddenly collapsed on Zahora beach in Barbate at around 5.30pm on Sunday.”

“Paramedics spent up to half an hour trying to revive the actor but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The tragic incident took place in front of shocked bathers just below the La Calima beach bar.

“Emergency workers acted quickly and had access to a defibrillator but were unable to save his life.

The announcement of Julián Ortega’s death was made by Spain's national union of actors and actresses who released a statement on X. The statement said: “Actor Julián Ortega dies at the age of 41. May he rest in peace.

“From the Union of Actors and Actresses, our most sincere condolences to the actor’s family and friends.” #DEP.

Colleagues and fans shared their own tributes to the actor following the announcement of his death. Actress Silvia Marso said: “He was an extraordinary colleague and an exceptional actor. Extremely prepared, capable of playing the most difficult characters you can imagine. How immensely sad. I feel so sorry for him, his parents, his family and his friends and colleagues.”

Julián Ortega was the son of Spanish actress Gloria Muñoz and actress Virginia Mataix made reference to this by saying on X “A big hug to Gloria Muñoz. I’m so sorry.”

After graduating from Madrid’s Royal School of Dramatic Art (RESAD). Julián Ortega starred in El Pueblo, Velvet and six episodes of the Netflix series Elite. The synopsis for Elite on Netflix’s website reads: “When three working-class teens enrol in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”