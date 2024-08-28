Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barbara Wheelton was born in London but moved to Australia where she starred in renowned TV shows such as The Sullivans, Cop Shop and Homicide.

Actress Barbara Wheelton’s family announced the sad news of her passing in an obituary posted in The Age. The obituary read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Barbara (Babs) Wheelton on Sunday 18th August 2024.”

The obituary went on to say that Barbara was “Dearly loved by her family, their spouses,partners and all extended family and dear friends.” The family also requested in lieu of flowers that donations could be made to a Parkinson’s charity.

According to her own website, Babs Wheelton, she described her birth as a traumatic experience for both herself and her mother. She said: “I was born in Finchley, London on 9th March 1931 while heavy snow was falling. My father slipped and slid through the thick snow in the dark to fetch a doctor for my mother who had been in labour for three days.”

Beloved British actress Barbara 'Babs' Wheelton has died at 93 | Barbara Wheelton/Facebook

Barbara Wheelton played three different characters in the Australian drama Prisoner. The Prisoner Officers and Inmates magazine paid tribute to the actress on Facebook and said: “We are saddened to learn about Barbara Wheelton’s passing. Barbara portrayed Mrs. Burke, Betty Collins, and Thelma Turner in Prisoner. Rip Barbara.”

Following The Prisoner Officers and Inmates tribute to Barbara Wheelton, other fans left messages. One fan said: “She played some great characters. Funny she got to play Judy’s neighbour in two separate roles. RIP,” whilst another said: “Played 7 roles in the show also played Mrs Burns which gave us the funny scene of Lizzie chasing her with the saucepan r.i,p.”

According to the Daily Mail, Barbara Wheelton passed away from covid.