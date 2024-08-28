Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An influencer and mum-of-four who rose to fame online by posting videos of herself and her family has been found dead.

Yeni Ariza, aged 45, was discovered dead by her father inside her home on Monday (August 26), according to local police. He attempted to revive his daughter after calling the authorities, but when they arrived a short time later they officially pronounced her deceased.

Ariza, along with her husband, and their three sons and daughter, found fame online during the Covid-19 pandemic by posting a series of comedic skits recorded at their family farm, in Jesús María, in northeastern Colombia, on Youtube. The family have more than 84,000 subscribers on their Yotube channel, @LosPatojos.

The Attorney General's Technical Investigation Team are said to have found a note written by Ariza in which she said “that she is going to commit this act and says goodbye and apologises”, as reported by the MailOnline.

Her family have posted on social media, however, to say that they do not believe they took her own life. One of her three sons, Andrés Ortiz, suggested that someone killed her.

“What a hard blow, she was very happy, I don't know what happened, they killed her,' he said in a video posted to Facebook. 'I don't know what happened, everything fell apart for me. They did something to her.”

Yeni Ariza (front left), a Youtube influencer who has been found dead in her home. She rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic by posting videos of herself and her family (pictured). Photo by Youtube/@LosPatojos. | Youtube/@LosPatojos

In a separate video, Ortiz said his mother was in good spirits the day before she was found dead (on Sunday August 25), when the family were recording a new video. “Yesterday we were doing fine recording and today she is no longer here,” he said.

On Friday (August 23), the family posted a video called ‘Cuando tu mujer no está en la casa', which means ‘when your wife is not at home in English, in which Ariza tells her husband Gildardo that she isn't feeling well because she has drunk too much.

With Ariza unwell, Gildardo and the couple’s four children seem confused and lost because they can't do simple house chores.

Jesús María Mayor Freiner Farnán paid tribute to Ariza and spoke about the importance of her family. “They are a proudly rural family who loved what they did. In their videos, they developed stories about all the work in the fields, about food, and even about their passion for football.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.