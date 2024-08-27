Cause of death of US rapper Enchanting, who died aged 26, has been announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cause of death for the rapper Enchanting, who died earlier this summer at the age of 26, has been announced.

It has been revealed that the hip-hop star died as a result of an accidental overdose of prescription medications, according to authorities.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office said that the artist, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry, overdosed on a combination of the opioid painkiller Oxycodone and benzodiazepines, or depressant drugs that include medications such as Valium and Xanax. The news was first reported by American publication TMZ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The office noted in its autopsy report that Enchanting, who died on Tuesday June 11, passed away at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. The 26-year-old’s death was confirmed by her close friend and frequent collaborator Lil CJ Kasino. He said in a social media post at the time of her death: "They Pulled The Plug Bro This S**t So F**ked Up. I Just Knew You was Finna Pull Threw. You gone Forever." Kasino added that he cherished their time in the studio together, saying: "You Went Way Further Than Us I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You."

She was a rising name in the hip hop community and had one million followers on Instagram before her passing. Her death came days after it was reported that she was on life support. The rapper was growing to prominence in the community after signing to Gucci Mane’s record label 1017 Records in 2020. She appeared on three compilation albums during her time with the label, and released two studio albums - 2022’s No Luve and 2023’s Luv Scarred/No Luv. She parted ways with the label after the 2023 release.

US rapper Enchanting died at the age of 26, and now her cause of death has been announced. (Credit: Instagram/@luvenchanting) | Instagram/@luvenchanting

In a tribute to Enchanting, Gucci Mane said at the time: "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant."

Enchanting also collaborated on music with Boogotti Kasino, who shared his grief after her death also. "RIH LIL SISTER @luvenchanting," he wrote on Instagram on the day she died. "WASNT TRYNA GET NO NEWS LIKE THIS. NOTHIN N THIS LIFE NEVER BROKE YOUR NURTURING SPIRIT. MY FRIEND, SISTER, GODMOTHER TO MY KIDS, AND A KIND LIVING PERSON IN GENERAL. YOUR ESSENCE BROUGHT ALOT INTO MY LIFE , SHOWING ME THAT LOVE IN LIFE IS REAL."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year before her death, Enchanting had spoken out about the risks of drug use, as she said that she had lost a friend who had overdosed. "I understand that people do whatever they do," she said on the Cigar Talk podcast in 2023, "if they feel like they're going through pain or they just going through something, they want to feel better. But it's a big risk. Like, you could take one pill and literally die like, immediately."