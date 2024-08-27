Britain’s Got Talent Will Read dies at 51: He will be remembered for his performance in the show's final
An obituary for the musician: “Will aged 51 years of Macclesfield, peacefully passed away on Wednesday 7th August 2024, dearly loved son of Kate, much loved brother of Tom, cherished brother-in-law of Marianne and fabulous uncle of Jimmy and Liam. Will was an accomplished musician excelling in percussion, drum and vocals.
“He toured with Gloria Estefan and cruised the world as a musical director in his successful career. He will be greatly missed by all his family, many friends and colleagues.”
Will Read performed on Britain’s Got Talent alongside other members of his band The Showbears. When the band performed in the semi-final, Amanda Holden said that the “Royal Family would adore that.” Following his death, Will Read’s brother said: “Will is not suffering any longer. He passed away peacefully in his sleep around 8pm yesterday. I was with him, as was his great friend Mike Eaton, who has been the most incredible support for Will, and my mum and I, over the last few months.
“I hope I have been able to advise all Will’s closest friends and family in person this morning but apologies if you’re finding out this way.
“Over the next few weeks I’m sure we’ll all share some fantastic, mainly musical memories of Will. There will be a celebration of Will’s life that I’ll advise in due course. But for now, let’s celebrate the moment he realised his dream gig.”
Will Read had revealed the news of his terminal cancer on Facebook last year and said: “Knowing that whatever happens, my time is limited, I have requested early retirement from work, so that I can spend as much time with family and friends as possible.
“I still intend on making the most of the time I have left. Luckily I don’t have much of a ‘bucket list,’ as I’ve been fortunate enough to achieve many of my life goals and ambitions already. Don’t worry though, I’m sure I can think of a few more hijinks to keep ya'll entertained for a few months yet…”
Following Will’s brother's tribute to him, fans have shared their own thoughts of the musician on Facebook. One said: “Will ws such a brave, amazing and beautiful person. He helped me so much with my singing. I will be forever grateful. Be at peace Will. Know you were thought of so fondly. So sorry for your loss and thoughts are with family and friends of such a loveable bear.”
