Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Read was surrounded by family when he passed away from cancer on 7 August.

An obituary for the musician: “Will aged 51 years of Macclesfield, peacefully passed away on Wednesday 7th August 2024, dearly loved son of Kate, much loved brother of Tom, cherished brother-in-law of Marianne and fabulous uncle of Jimmy and Liam. Will was an accomplished musician excelling in percussion, drum and vocals.

“He toured with Gloria Estefan and cruised the world as a musical director in his successful career. He will be greatly missed by all his family, many friends and colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Read performed on Britain’s Got Talent alongside other members of his band The Showbears. When the band performed in the semi-final, Amanda Holden said that the “Royal Family would adore that.” Following his death, Will Read’s brother said: “Will is not suffering any longer. He passed away peacefully in his sleep around 8pm yesterday. I was with him, as was his great friend Mike Eaton, who has been the most incredible support for Will, and my mum and I, over the last few months.

“I hope I have been able to advise all Will’s closest friends and family in person this morning but apologies if you’re finding out this way.

“Over the next few weeks I’m sure we’ll all share some fantastic, mainly musical memories of Will. There will be a celebration of Will’s life that I’ll advise in due course. But for now, let’s celebrate the moment he realised his dream gig.”

Will Read had revealed the news of his terminal cancer on Facebook last year and said: “Knowing that whatever happens, my time is limited, I have requested early retirement from work, so that I can spend as much time with family and friends as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still intend on making the most of the time I have left. Luckily I don’t have much of a ‘bucket list,’ as I’ve been fortunate enough to achieve many of my life goals and ambitions already. Don’t worry though, I’m sure I can think of a few more hijinks to keep ya'll entertained for a few months yet…”

Following Will’s brother's tribute to him, fans have shared their own thoughts of the musician on Facebook. One said: “Will ws such a brave, amazing and beautiful person. He helped me so much with my singing. I will be forever grateful. Be at peace Will. Know you were thought of so fondly. So sorry for your loss and thoughts are with family and friends of such a loveable bear.”