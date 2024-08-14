Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin passed away at the age of 50 from lung cancer in February of this year and his widow Jessica Holmes has just suffered further heartbreak as her father dies.

Jessica Holmes shared a childhood photograph of herself with her dad on Instagram and in the caption, said: '”My heart breaks again. Dad, you were the best. And the wittiest ever. I get the mad side from you that's for sure. Love you.”

The death of Jessica’s father comes just months after losing husband Jonnie Irwin to cancer. On 2 February 2024, a photograph of Jessica and Jonnie was posted on his Instagram account with the message that read: “In Loving Memory. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth and infectious spirit.

The tribute ended with the words: “Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed but never forgotten.”

The tribute has received nearly 30,000 comments. Nicki Chapman, who worked with him on the BBC show Escape to the Country said: “Heart broken. Sending love to Jess & the family.”

The Sun has recently reported that probate documents reveal that he left his entire £953,000 estate to his wife. The Sun said that “His final will was signed in October 2022 and left everything to his wife of seven years Jessica Irwin.

“Documents obtained by The Sun show the brave presenter had £956,967 in assets, reduced to £953,425 after deductions were taken.

“The will was signed off by a probate court on Saturday in Newcastle, where he moved from his native Leicestershire.

Jonny Irwin hosted A Place in the Sun from 2004 to 2021 and Escape to the Country from 2010 to 2023. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020.