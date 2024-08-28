Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo has died aged 27 five days after he collapsed on the pitch during a match.

Izquierdo was playing in a Copa Libertadores match against Sao Paulo on Thursday (August 22) when he collapsed on the pitch. He was transported to the Hospital Albert Einstein for treatment, with his club, Club Nacional de Football, confirming his passing in a new statement.

Nacional said: “It is with deepest pain and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional de Football announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is mourning his irreparable loss. RIP. Juan, you will be with us forever.”

Juan Izquierdo was transported to hospital on August 22 after collapsing on the pitch. | AFP via Getty Images

The hospital confirmed that Izquierdo had died after suffering from “cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia”. In a statement on Monday, his doctors said that the footballer had been on a ventilator since Sunday and was under neurological care after he experienced increased intracranial pressure.

Tributes to the 27-year-old were extended by Alejandro Domínguez, president of South America’s governing body, who also extended condolences to his family and friends. He added: “South American football is in mourning.”

During his career, Izquierdo spent time with teams such as Cerri, Montevideo Wanderers and Urguguay-based Liverpool Futbol Club (Montevideo). The defender made over 100 Uruguayan Primera División appearances throughout his career.