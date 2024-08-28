Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Alan ‘Ali’ Carter, who was in his 30s, was found dead at a property in Westport in County Mayo, Ireland, and an investigation has been launched into his death.

Irish actor Alan Carter was best known for his role as local DJ Scorpio Lyons on the Irish RTE comedy series Hardy Bucks. According to the synopsis of the show, it is set “in a small town in West Ireland, we follow the misadventures of five hapless men down on their luck, trying to leave their backwards rural home town and attempt to reach America and sample modern civilization.”

The Irish Mirror reported that Alan Carter was found at a property in “Westport in the early hours of Monday morning. Gardai have launched an investigation into his death but it is understood foul play is not suspected at this time.”

Actor Alan Carter has been found dead at a property in Ireland | RIP.ie'

Alan Carter was a member of Swinford Football Club in Co. Mayo, the club posted a tribute to Alan Carter which read: “Alan (Ali) Carther R.I.P. Ali will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Ali and the Carter family are a massive part of our club and we offer our deepest condolences to his partner Lorraine, daughter Aleisha, parents Geraldine and John, brothers Kevin and Gordon and all his extended family as well as all his former teammates and many many friends. May Ali Rest in Peace.”

Campbells Funeral Directors also shared a post on Facebook and said that the “funeral for Alan Carter “will take place in Our Lady of Crhistians Church, Swinford on Friday 30th August at 12 noon prior to burial in Kilconduff Cemetery, Swinford.”

The Irish Club in Dublin, Ireland also shared a tribute to Alan Carter and Facebook and said: “Sad to hear of the passing of Alan ‘Ali’ Carter, a true gem of Irish comedy. His role as Scorpio in Hardy Bucks brought joy to so many.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Mayo community.

Thanks for the laughs, Ali.”