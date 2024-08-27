Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Nicole. Photo by Netflix. | Netlfix

Love Is Blind UK star Nicole Stevens has had her say on her ex-fiancé Sam Klein’s claims that she wanted to sleep with him during their brief relationship, but he turned her down.

In what was one of the most talked about scenes from the first UK series of the hit Netflix dating show, Klein told Stevens’ new fiancé Benaiah Warrilow that during the few days that he had been engaged to Stevens she had wanted to sleep with him - but he said no. Fans had previously watched as Stevens, aged 29, agreed to marry product designer Klein, age 31, after they dated from behind a wall, having never actually seen each other. The show sees singles date in pods where they can hear each other’s voices but not see each other’s faces, as it questions whether or not genuine connections can be formed on personality alone.

The union between the pair was questioned by Warrilow, who had also formed a connection with Stevens in the pods, and had heard his love rival speak about her in a way he didn’t like in the men’s living quarters. After asking Stevens to be his wife, Klein seemingly started to worry about her appearance because of a comment she made to him after his proposal - and it caused Warrilow to warn her about continuing her relationship with Klein at the time, as well as causing uproar from fans when the scene aired.

Stevens initially ignored Warrilow’s warnings and accepted when Klein went on to propose to her. But, after meeting in person and spending just a few days together she decided to end the engagement. She later said in a piece to camera: “Sam and I are meant to be on the retreat but something didn't quite feel right.” She also said she realised she'd made a mistake after seeing a "sign" during Klein's proposal. She explained: "When I took the ring, I placed it on the wrong finger, on the right finger. He didn't notice. Now I look back in hindsight that was a sign that it just wasn't right."

In later scenes she was seen meeting Warrilow in person for the first time and apologising to him, telling him she made a mistake and she believed she should be with him. Warrilow then proposed to Stevens and the pair re-entered the show as a new couple. However, Klein later made a reappearance at a party organised for all Love Is Blind UK cast members, including those who didn’t get engaged who are known as the pod squad.

While there, he sensationally told Warrilow, age 33, that Stevens had wanted to be physical with him during their short relationship but he decided to say no. Now, Stevens, who went on to marry Warrilow on the show, has had her say on the matter - and she completely denies ever wanting to take her connection with Klein any further.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Stevens said: “No woman wants their private relationship to be exposed like that. At the time I thought I was trying to take the high road when it came to the intimate details of our relationship, nonetheless what he said wasn't true.

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Benaiah. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

“So, we need to address that because it was false information he said to Ben and in my opinion, it was really, really quite poor form. All I can say is what you saw on camera was the tip of the iceberg. From everything I have seen on screen and off camera, Sam disrespected me and he disrespected my husband, and that's all I'll say.”

Stevens, who had been married once before prior to entering the show, also went on to speak about seeing “red flags” in Klein which she had ignored. 'I came into the experiment, and I wanted someone to be so sure about me. But I was delusional. I thought it had to look one way and therefore I was giving Sam the benefit of the doubt when it came to those red flags my body was warning me about,” she said.

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Sam. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

“I almost went into decision paralysis because you're thinking I have done this before, and I really want to get it right and meet somebody who genuinely wants to have that lifelong marriage. I was so scared and at the time it felt like Ben was this risky choice because he may not want to commit, and I was in my head about Ben so much and it caused me to panic.

“My instinct knew but I wasn't trusting myself in the process and I was doubting myself. I have been married before and it didn't work out so, when I realised I had made that mistake I tried to push it away. I had made the decision, but it was there. I thought I am a person of my word, and I want to make sure I can at least give him a chance. But even when I first saw him, I was not excited if I'm honest... I didn't feel it, which was my genuine truth, but I had been scared to say that. I was lying to myself.”

Warrilow said: “'I thought it would be a couple of weeks and Nicole would see Sam for who he is and hopefully she would reach out when she was ready, but I didn't think it would happen so soon.”

He added: “I will take responsibility for not opening up but it's because I heard things which weren't shown about Nicole that put doubts in my head, but I heard them from someone else who wasn't there for genuine reasons. My guard went up and I looked back in hindsight and wished I was more open, but I didn't want to get my heart broken on international TV.” He has not given any more details about what things he had been told about his now wife, or who said them.

All of Love Is Blind UK, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, are available to watch now on Netflix. This includes a reunion show.