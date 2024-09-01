Radio producer and record collector Phil Swern, who has died aged 76 Picture posted in tribute by DJ Tony Blackburn | Tony Blackburn

Radio presenters are devastated after the death of a ‘dear friend’ who was a driving force behind many programmes.

Tony Blackburn and Ken Bruce are among those who have paid tribute to BBC Radio 2 star Phil Swern, telling fans on Sunday morning about his death.

In a post on Facebook Tony said: “I am so sad to say that my dear friend of over 60 years Phil The. Collector, Swern passed away yesterday after a long illness. He was very respected in the music business for his music knowledge and professionalism, but above all he was a lovely kind and funny man.

“I was so glad I saw him and his wife Lynsey on Friday and was able to have a final chat with him. He passed away at home with his wife Lynsey who has been at his side looking after him. My love goes out to her and his family we will all miss him very much.”

Phil was believed to have the world's only complete collection of every UK Top 40 chart hit since records began in 1952, which was included in one of the biggest collections in Europe - more than 6m tracks. During his life in music he had tea with Jimi Hendrix and washed the The Walker Brothers’ and The Mamas & The Papas’ hair In a separate post on X Tony explained that Phil worked on Sounds of the 60s. It was on that show where he earned the nickname of The Collector.

Phil was also the co-creator of Popmaster, which was on Ken Bruce’s Radio 2 show for years before leaving when the presenter left the station in March last year. The format has now been turned into a television show, and its X account also paid tribute.

Ken Bruce also posted on X, writing: “It’s the saddest of days as my great friend Phil Swern has passed away. Phil was a brilliantly inventive man with a passion for music. He had a vast career as a record and radio producer, deviser of tv formats and as the guiding light and co-creator of Popmaster.

“He was a one-man fount of all pop knowledge, starting his record collection as a boy and still displaying the same enthusiasm into his seventies. Without him, there would be no Popmaster, on radio or tv. He leaves a giant gap in my life and in the lives of so many.”

Familiar faces such as Nicky Campbell also weighed in with their condolences and praise.

Phil was given a BASCA Gold Badge Award for his work in the music industry, also produced Pick of the Pops for Radio 1 in the Eighties, as well as working on Capital Radio show, You Ain't Heard Nothing Yet.