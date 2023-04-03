BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce has announced that he will leave the show in March, after more than 30 years in the role, to join Greatest Hits Radio in April

Ken Bruce, a veteran BBC Radio broadcaster who had a popular slot on Radio 2 for more than three decades, announced on in January that he was quitting the station, it was later revealed that he was moving to Greatest Hits Radio.

Bruce made his Greatest Hits debut today (3 April), following his departure from Radio earlier than billed, and it seems like he is taking elements from his previous mid-morning slot with him. Bruce's PopMaster quiz was transferred to his new gig on Greatest Hits, the quiz which first aired on Radio 2 in 1998, was the most popular section of Bruce’s show.

PopMaster is a 10 question music quiz played between two listeners - they listen to a short piece of a music track and then answer a question - the played with the most points wins either Bluetooth headphones or a smart speaker (until 2022 the prize had been a DAB radio).

Phil Swern, who created the quiz with Bruce, told the i, “We’re in discussions as we speak with a television network that is interested in PopMaster as a TV quiz. Watch this space.”

Who is Ken Bruce?

Ken Bruce, 71, is a well-known Scottish broadcaster whose radio career began when he became a presenter on Radio 2 Ballroom for BBC Radio Scotland in 1980 - he became a regular on BBC Radio 2 as a regular four years later.

Bruce first took on his Radio 2 mid-morning weekday slot for which he is now famous in 1986 - he took a step back from the show in 1990 but returned in 1992. He has continued in the role for the last 31 years, going on air from 9.30am-12pm on weekdays since 1998.

His show is heavily based around music with regular features such as the Record of the Week and Tracks of My Years. Bruce also plays a dedicated love song at 10.15 each day. The PopMaster was first introduced on the show in 1998 Bruce’s show in 1998 and is still played today - the final part of the quiz challenges contestants to name three top 75 UK hits by a certain act within 10 seconds.

Why is Ken Bruce leaving BBC Radio 2?

Announcing his departure on his radio show, Bruce said: “Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March.

“It’s been a tremendously happy time for me: I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues. However I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it’s time for a change.

“I would stress that this is entirely my decision but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly. I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success.”

How much did Ken Bruce get paid for his BBC Radio 2 slot?

In the 2022 list of the BBC’s highest earners, it was revealed that Bruce was paid in the range of £385,000 - £389,999 for his work with the company over the past year. The list does not include stars employed by BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the company.

Bruce came 11th on the list - ahead of DJ Lauren Laverne on £380,000 - £384,999, and behind BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James on £390,000 - £394,999. Football pundit Gary Lineker topped the list for the fifth year in a row, with earnings of £1,350,000 - £1,354,999.

What will Ken Bruce do next?

Ken Bruce has joined rival radio station Greatest Hits Radio this month - his contract with BBC Radio 2 expired in March. He now presents a show from 10am-1pm on the Bauer radio station, alongside presenters including Simon Mayo at Drivetime and Jackie Brambles in the early evening.

Bruce said: “What better way to celebrate my 45 years in radio than with a new adventure and a brand-new show on Greatest Hits Radio. I say brand-new but there will still be PopMaster, me and my musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70s, 80s and 90s. I’m looking forward to getting started and to you joining me for my very first show. See you in April!”

Ben Cooper, chief content and music officer at Bauer Audio UK, said: “Ken Bruce is a broadcasting legend, with the biggest radio show in the UK, so as well as today being an exciting announcement for Greatest Hits Radio and its growing audience, it is a hugely significant moment for the industry.”