A TV actress has announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has had surgery to remove tumours.

Soledad Fandiño took to her Instagram on Monday (September 30) to share the news with her 1.2 million followers in a bid to raise awareness of the disease. The 42-year-old begam her video and said that she had gone to the doctors because she was not feeling well.

“I recently went through surgery, a stage in my life that began when my intuition convinced me that something was not right” the former model said. “Sometimes our body speaks to us in subtle ways and it is important to listen to it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She candidly admitted: “The diagnosis of breast cancer is not easy and much less the words we hear from others during this process. Sometimes without meaning to, what they say can hurt, generate fear or uncertainty.” Though she did not clarify exactly which words she was referring to.

Argentine actress Fandiño, who has a son from her previous relationship with Argentine singer René Pérez, told her fans that she found it difficult to manage what some people had to say about the illness. “We can choose how we receive it. We must always listen to that inner voice, our intuition that guides us in difficult times,” she said.

She ended her video, however, with a message of hope: “The most important thing is not to be paralyzed by fear. There are many things we can do to heal ourselves, to take care of ourselves, to move forward, to act and look for options and to surround ourselves with support is an essential part of the process.”

She added: “That's why I want to thank everyone who was around me, who left me a little message. I am recovering, I am healing and with all the faith in the world.”

Actress Soledad Fandiño has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has had surgery to remove tumours. Photo by Instagram/@soledadfandino. | Instagram/@soledadfandino

Fandiño’s health admission about her breast cancer surgery came after she shared a series of photos on her social media on Friday (September 27) which showed her lying on her hospital bed and surrounded by her loved ones following her discharge. She did not reveal at that time why she had been hospitalized, but reassured her worried fans that she would share her “entire process” at the right moment because her focus was “to heal, wake up and build the new”.

Her fans were quick to offer their messags of support on her latest post, many of whom have been through cancer themselves. One said: “It's like that... and I'm sorry, I just found out you've been through this.. (Me too, years ago.. and super good thanks to God! ). Let's keep moving forward!” Another said: “I understand you from my heart. Something similar happens to me. But you have a beautiful light that you will come out of anywhere to be stronger. Hugs.”

A third said: “Sending you love and lots of light. It happens to me that I'm going through something similar and people very close to me told me you don't have anything you look good!!! Very important the company of love next to you, I wish you a lot of peace light and health you're beautiful inside and out.”