TV star Deidre Sanders has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis on This Morning.

Resident This Morning Agony Aunt Deidre Sanders, 78, revealed that her breast cancer has returned two years after her first diagnosis. Speaking to hosts Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (October 1) opened up about her cancer.

Deidre Sanders said: “I haven't had symptoms, I haven't felt run down. I haven't felt tired. I hadn't had any discomfort. If I did a self check I couldn't feel anything because it's so tiny there is nothing to feel.

"It's purely down to having the mammogram that showed it. And then you get referred back and I had a biopsy, and then it revealed it was cancer.”

This Morning: Agony Aunt Deidre Sanders | Getty

This Morning opened up the phone lines on Tuesday asking for listeners to call in if they had any questions or wanted to discuss anything about cancer - whether that be themselves facing cancer or a family member as always Deidre was there to help.

The agony aunt went into more detail and explained: “Because I had breast cancer two years ago I now get an annual mammogram.

“It's a different breast, it's the left breast this time. There was a tiny, tiny, tiny, but malignant cancer in there so unfortunately I have got to have a lumpectomy followed by radiotherapy.

"But I am lucky, it has been caught early. The treatment is happening very rapidly. I should have surgery on October 11 which is in no time. This is all on the NHS. So I think I am so lucky. It could be a lot worse.”

After speaking to listeners for the This Morning phone-in Deidre told viewers “women over 70 ask for your mammograms.”

