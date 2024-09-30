Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loose Women have been celebrating their 25th anniversary throughout September.

To end the month-long celebrations the entire cast of Loose Women had a special photo taken together. The ITV daytime stars got all glammed up and wore silver for the photo but one panellist was noticeably missing from the line-up.

Whilst Denise Welch, Ruth Langsford, Olivia Attwood Dack and Frankie Bridge all looked stunning in their silver anniversary dresses - Stacey Solomon was nowhere to be seen. The photo was shared on the Loose Women Instagram and fans started to ask where the TV star was? Several TV fans commented on the photo and wrote: “Where’s Stacey?”

The National Television Award winning TV star was a regular panellist on the show since her first appearance in 2016. However, she took a step back when she was preparing for the birth of her fifth child daughter Belle in 2023.

Fans fear Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women although she briefly appeared on Monday's (September 30) episode as she sent a video message congratulating the Loose ladies on their 25th anniversary.

Stacey Solomon has been presenting the BBC One series Sort Your Life Out and recently quit another role to spend more time with her family. Earlier this month the X-Factor star announced she would be releasing her last ever fashion collection with In The Style. Stacey has collaborated with the brand for the last three years.

In a statement she wrote: “I have loved every single second of being able to design & create clothing with the most incredible team & literally bring my dreams to life.”

