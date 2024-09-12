Stacey Solomon takes eldest son Zachary to National Television Awards 2024.

The stars of British television turned out for the NTAs on Wednesday September 11. The event was held at London’s O2 and hosted by Joel Dommett for the fourth time.

The big winners of the night were ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, with lead actor Toby Jones winning best Drama Performance and the series won the Impact Award and best New Drama. Ant and Dec took home the Best Presenter Award for the 23rd year in a row.

The first award of the night was best Factual Entertainment show and presented by Graham Norton. Stacey Solomon’s BBC One series Sort Your Life Out won the award and the TV host, 34, was very shocked to have won.

The Loose Woman took to the stage in a red satin dress and black opera gloves Stacey Solomon, along with her team thanked the fans of the show and the families who let them into their homes. The TV star also thanked her eldest son Zachary, 16, who was sitting in the audience and her husband Joe Swash in her speech.

Before their arrival Stacey Solomon shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram with sweet tribute to her son. She wrote: “On the way to the NTAs. With Zachary who has been by my side in this crazy journey since the very beginning. I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for you Zach.

“I’m so proud to be with you on such a special night, where I’ve been nominated for best present & best factual with my @sortyourlifeout family. I don’t believe I’d be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever. to the moon & back forever.!”

How old was Stacey Solomon when she had her first child?

Stacey was 17 when she had Zachary with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox. In 2012 Leighton was born and was fathered by her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham. In an interview with You Magazine the TV presenter explained that she doesn't speak about her exes. She said: “I don’t speak much about their dads because I don’t think it’s right for [the children] to read it.”

Stacey Solomon also has three more children - Rex, Rose and Belle - with husband Joe Swash and he has a son from a previous relationship.

When is the new series of Sort Your Life Out on TV?

Filming for the new series of Sort Your Life Out has already begun but a release date has not yet been confimred. You can watch all previous series on BBC iPlayer now.

