The National Television Awards will celebrate the best in British TV including Baby Reindeer and Fool Me Once.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ant and Dec have done it again as the TV duo take home the Best Presenter award for the 23rd year in row. The pair beat Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh who were also nominated but surely we should just start calling it The Ant and Dec award now.

Davina McCall was in floods of tears as she was awarded the Special Recognition award for her 20 years in the industry. Hannah Waddingham surprised Davina who was sitting in the audience with her boyfriend hair stylist Michael Douglas. From Streetmate to My Mum, Your Dad the TV presenter well and truly deserved the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NTAs host Joel Dommett kicked off the ceremony singing and dancing. The live event is being held at London’s O2 arena and will see the biggest stars in British TV turn out for the night.

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a sparkly dress as made her red carpet. as new This Morning host Cat Deeley wowed in one-shoulder red dress as she led the celebrities on the best and worst list .

Olly Murs hit the stage to perform an array of his hit singles from over the years including ‘I Just Want You to Dance With Me Tonight, ‘Heart Skips a Beat’ and ‘Troublemaker’, A special performance just for the NTA’s.

Getty Images for the NTA's

Factual Entertainment - Sort Your Life Out

Sort Your Life Out Drama Performance - Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)

- Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award - I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

- I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Reality Competition - The Traitors

The Traitors Serial Drama Performance - Peter Ash (Coronation Street)

Peter Ash (Coronation Street) Impact - Mr Bates vs the Post Office

- Mr Bates vs the Post Office TV Presenter - Ant and Dec

- Ant and Dec Authored Documentary - Kate Garraway Derek’s Story

- Kate Garraway Derek’s Story Quiz Gameshow - The 1% Club

- The 1% Club Returning Drama - Bridgerton

- Bridgerton Comedy - Mrs Browns Boys

- Mrs Browns Boys Special Recognition Award - Davina McCall

- Davina McCall TV Expert - Sir David Attenborough

- Sir David Attenborough New Drama - Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Mr Bates vs The Post Office Daytime - The Chase

The Chase Talent Show - Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing Serial Drama - Emmerdale

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now