Winners list Television Awards 2024: Ant and Dec take home Best Presenter award for 23rd year in a row
Ant and Dec have done it again as the TV duo take home the Best Presenter award for the 23rd year in row. The pair beat Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh who were also nominated but surely we should just start calling it The Ant and Dec award now.
Davina McCall was in floods of tears as she was awarded the Special Recognition award for her 20 years in the industry. Hannah Waddingham surprised Davina who was sitting in the audience with her boyfriend hair stylist Michael Douglas. From Streetmate to My Mum, Your Dad the TV presenter well and truly deserved the award.
NTAs host Joel Dommett kicked off the ceremony singing and dancing. The live event is being held at London’s O2 arena and will see the biggest stars in British TV turn out for the night.
Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a sparkly dress as made her red carpet. as new This Morning host Cat Deeley wowed in one-shoulder red dress as she led the celebrities on the best and worst list.
Olly Murs hit the stage to perform an array of his hit singles from over the years including ‘I Just Want You to Dance With Me Tonight, ‘Heart Skips a Beat’ and ‘Troublemaker’, A special performance just for the NTA’s.
- Factual Entertainment - Sort Your Life Out
- Drama Performance - Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office)
- The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award - I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here
- Reality Competition -The Traitors
- Serial Drama Performance - Peter Ash (Coronation Street)
- Impact - Mr Bates vs the Post Office
- TV Presenter - Ant and Dec
- Authored Documentary - Kate Garraway Derek’s Story
- Quiz Gameshow - The 1% Club
- Returning Drama - Bridgerton
- Comedy - Mrs Browns Boys
- Special Recognition Award - Davina McCall
- TV Expert - Sir David Attenborough
- New Drama - Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- Daytime - The Chase
- Talent Show - Strictly Come Dancing
- Serial Drama - Emmerdale
