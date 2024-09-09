The National Television Awards 2024 will air this week on ITV1 and ITVX

The National Television Awards is the one award ceremony that I make sure to vote on every year and here’s why you need to vote ASAP. The NTA’s are the only award ceremony where the public vote for the winner which is why I love to vote and watch the show live.

As a devotee telly buff I have been paying close attention to all the TV shows and stars that have been nominated. The competition is stiff this year and there are plenty of your fave shows up for winning the NTA trophy. I’ve included the list of all 15 categories as well as my own predictions on who I think will win.

TV shows including Fool me Once, Baby Reindeer and EastEnders as well as Alison Hammond, Michelle Keegan and Ant and Dec are all on the shortlist but who will be crowned the winner. There’s only a few days left to vote so here is everything you need to know and my predictions for who will take home the award.

Who is Hosting the NTA’S 2024?

Joel Dommett is back to host this year's NTA’s and has hosted the award ceremony every year since 2021. Previous hosts have been Eamon Holmes, Sir Trevor McDonald, David Walliams and Dermot O’Leary.

When is the NTA’S?

The National Television Awards will be held at London’s O2 and available to watch live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm on Wednesday September 11.

How can I vote for the NTAs?

You can vote online at nationaltvawards.com. But be quick as all votes must be in by 12 midday on Wednesday 11th September 2024.

Full List of Categories and Nominees:

New Drama

Baby Reindeer

Fool Me Once

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

One Day

Red Eye

It was a difficult choice because both Baby Reindeer and Fool Me Once were incredible shows from Netflix, however the one that got everyone talking about was Baby Reindeer which is why I think it will win.

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd has helped launch the new quarterly magazine. (Pic: Netflix) | Netflix

Quiz Game Show

The 1% Club Ant & Dec's Limitless Win Beat the Chasers Michael McIntyre's The Wheel Richard Osman's House of Games

There’s nothing better than a good quiz show but my fave is the 1% Club.

Authored Documentary

Beckham Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck Robbie Williams Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change Kate Garraway: Derek's Story

All of these documentaries were amazing, however, the one that made me change my mind about this star was Robbie Williams. His docu-series was an insight into his life which is why he’s my winner however, I think Kate Garraway will take home the award.

Returning Drama

Bridgerton Call the Midwife The Crown Trigger Point Vera

Although I still haven’t watched a single episode I think Bridgerton will take home the prize, based on how much buzz there is around the raunchy series.

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond (This Morning) Ant & Dec (I'm a Celebrity) Bradley Walsh (The Chase) Claudia Winkleman (The Traitors) Stacey Solomon (Sort Your Life Out)

Oh my goodness each of these presenters deserve to win but they are on a winning streak so I think Ant and Dec should and will win. The duo have won the best presenter award over 20 times.

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson's Farm Gogglebox Martin Lewis Money Show Live Sort Your Life Out The Yorkshire Vet

Another tough decision because I’m a huge fan of Sort Your Life Out and Gogglebox but I think this year Clarkson's Farm will be the dark horse who wins the award.

Stacey Solomon’s formula for clearing and sorting works every time. Picture: BBC/Optomen TV/Vincent Dolman | BBC One

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (Vera) Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once) Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) Vicky McClure (Trigger Point)

The NTA’s don’t make it easier. I thought long and hard about this but I have to go with Michelle Keegan. Her performance was incredible and also I just think she’s awesome.

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway The Graham Norton Show I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here The Masked Singer Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Based on the one I watch every year without ever missing an episode because it's hilarious - My winner has to be I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Serial Drama

Casualty Coronation Street EastEnders Emmerdale Hollyoaks

Emmerdale have really pushed the boundaries in the past year with special episodes and thinking outside of the box with different storylines. I think they should win but may be beaten to the post by Coronation Street.

Serial Drama Performance

Angela Wynter (EastEnders) David Neilson (Coronation Street) Diane Parish (EastEnders) Eden Taylor-Draper (Emmerdale) Peter Ash (Coronation Street)

Again Emmerdale’s Eden Taylor-Draper abuse storyline has been incredible to watch but Peter Ash’s performance of someone with motor neurone disease deserves more than an NTA he deserves an Oscar for the heartbreaking and realistic look at the disease.

Reality Competition

The Apprentice Celebrity Big Brother Love Island Race Across the World The Traitors

Little bit late to the party but The Traitors season 2 finale was edge-of-your-seat intense drama. I can't wait for the new celebrity version.

Daytime

The Chase Deal or No Deal Loose Women This Morning The Repair Shop

The Chase is and always will be my winner not only because it’s my fave show to watch at tea-time but also my friend once appeared on it.

Comedy

Brassic The Gentlemen Ghosts Mrs Brown's Boys Not Going Out

Hmmmm...not the best selection of comedy shows on TV but I think Brassic will win.

Talent Show

Britain's Got Talent The Great British Bake Off MasterChef Strictly Come Dancing The Voice UK

I love MasterChef and watch all of the shows regular, celebrity and professional versions but I think Britain's Got Talent (my second fave on the list) will take home the award.

Expert

Anton Du Beke (Strictly Come Dancing) David Attenborough (Mammals) Kaleb Cooper (Clarkson's Farm) Martin Lewis (The Martin Lewis Money Show) Torvill & Dean (Dancing on Ice)

We all still think he needs to run the country and the Martin Lewis show is full of money saving tips and he really is the best expert on TV.

The National Television Awards is available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm on Wednesday September 11. I’ll be covering all the red carpet fashion and gossip live on the night.

