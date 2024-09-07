Coronation Street and Emmerdale cancelled in major ITV schedule shake-up

ITV is set for a major schedule shakeup up with two prime time soaps cancelled.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be cancelled next week. Both soaps have aired on ITV1 in primetime slots since the 1960s. Now the two soaps are set to be pulled from their usual schedule times.

Tuesday September 10 Emmerdale will be removed for the TV schedule as the UEFA Nations League will be in its place. England will face Finland and coverage of the game stars from 6:45 (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Street will be axed on Wednesday September 11 as National Television Awards will be broadcast live. Joel Dommett will host the awards ceremony which celebrates the best of British television.

The celebrities will arrive at the London O2 with ITV coverage starting from 8pm. This year Ant and Dec are up against Alison Hammond, Claudia Winkleman, Bradley Walsh and Stacey Solomon for the TV Presenter award. The TV duo have on the award 23 times.

TV shows including Fool Me Once, The Traitors, Baby Reindeer and The Chase have also been nominated for NTA awards. I’ll be covering the red carpet and event live on Wednesday from 7:00pm.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now