EastEnders will celebrate the soap's 40th anniversary in February 2025.

EastEnders legend Ross Kemp appeared on Friday’s This Morning to discuss his new TV series ‘Ross Kemp: Mafia and Britain’ on the Sky History channel.

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning the actor, 60, talked about the new series and his new book of the same name. But as always the discussion soon turned to rumours that Ross Kemp could be heading back to Walford for the soap’s 40th anniversary.

Ross Kemp played Grant Mitchell in the BBC One drama from 1990 alongside on screen brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). He left the soap in 1999 after 10 years in the role and has since made two brief comebacks, once in 2006 and the second following the death of his on-screen mother Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) in 2016. The actress later died in real life in 2020.

Alison Hammond told Kemp they couldn’t let him leave without asking about the EastEnders rumours. She said: “What is going on? It's the 40th anniversary, tell me everything.”

Laughing the actor replied: “I can tell you nothing.” he explained “I am very proud of the show celebrating 40 years, I wouldn’t have had a career good or bad without it. I still love it, I still support it.”

Ross then added (with a very cheeky smile) : “I can say no more than that.” as the EastEnders theme music sounded.

The soap has seen several characters return, recently including Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) and Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman). According to Digital Spy EastEnders producer Chris Clenshaw has hinted that the show's 40th anniversary could feature the return of classic characters for the anniversary.

Ross Kemp: Mafia and Britain will be available to watch on the Sky History channel from Tuesday September 10.

