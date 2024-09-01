Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastenders actress Danniella Westbrook has spoken about being abused by paedophile Jimmy Savile - and said it made her ‘want to die’.

The TV personality, best known for playing Sam Mitchell in the BBC soap, said she was abused between the ages of nine and 14 and disclosed that she often came face to face with some of her abusers when she was older.

The star, now 50, has given in a new interview in which she explained Savile once asked her to sit next to him while she was appearing on an Irish chat show - but she refused to do so. When asked by an interviewer if she had seen any of her abusers later in life, Westbrook said: "Yes. I went to do a show in Belfast, a chat show, they tried to sit me right next to Jimmy Savile. "He was like 'Come here Danniella, you know me, sit next to me,' and I said 'I wouldn't sit next to you if I was dying' . . . he was one of them.” She was speaking on The Lewis Nicholls Show. Former BBC broadcaster Savile, once one of the country’s best loved TV stars, was found to be a paedophile, rapist and serial abuser after his death. Speaking in a new interview, as reported in both The Daily Star and The Mirror, Westbrook admitted that she has not opened up about what happened to her before now as she feared that sharing what had happened to her make her want to take her own life. Savile died at the age of 84 in October 2011. Throughout his life, Savile had several allegations of sexual abuse against him, with the first known case being launched in 1958 - but there was not sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Following his death, however, allegations dating back to 1963 were made against him and an official investigation, Operation Yewtree, was launched in 2012. In October of the same year, The Met Police said they were looking into 400 enquiries and that the number of alleged victims was around 450.

Saville’s career and crimes were recently re-told in a BBC drama, The Reckoning, which saw actor Steve Coogan take on the role as the disgraced sex offender and includes testimony from survivors. Westbrook has said she was approached by Operation Yewtree police who were investigating Savile’s crimes, but could not stand the thought of the truth coming out at the time.

She added: “I just wanted to crawl into a hole and die ­because I thought of all of the shame. I thought everything would come out about me and what he’s put me through and different things he’s done. I thought it would make me kill ­myself. So that’s how bad it was for me. I thought, ‘I can’t go through reliving it all again’."

Before revealing she was a victim herself, Westbrook criticised BBC bosses over the way they handled the Savile scandal. In 2022, she said her opinion about it had led her to stop paying her BBC ­licence fee.

She said at the time: "I don’t really tend to ­associate or agree with a channel that advocates a person like Jimmy Savile over young people and actors and people coming up through the ranks that suffered at the hands of this abuser. I can’t condone it, I’m sorry."

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.