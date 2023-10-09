The whole story of Jimmy Savile's crimes - and the BBC's role - should have been told in The Reckoning

The BBC should have told the full Jimmy Savile story in The Reckoning

Anyone sniffy about the trend for docu-dramas ("can't anyone think of an original story nowadays?") misses the point - we've always looked to the past as well as the present for entertainment.

The most obvious example is Shakespeare's history plays - he filled the Globe Theatre with his versions of not just British but Roman history, and here's a historical spoiler... Macbeth was actually quite a good king who governed Scotland for than a decade (and chances are, the real-life one didn't talk to witches...).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So let's not be sniffy about them... but also let's not fall into the trap of thinking that the television director is performing the same role as the historian. Anyone settling down to watch The Reckoning should, for sure, hope to learn something about Jimmy Savile and his most heinous and abusive crimes. There is a clear case to be made to enlighten through drama, and to attempt to explain motivation and mentality of those involved.

The Reckoning tells the story of Jimmy Savile's crimes - but is is the full picture of the BBC's involvement?

But what must be remembered at all times is that this is a scripted performance that has had to edited into four hour-long chunks - it is not comprehensive, nor can it be, and nor can it possibly be 100 per cent accurate - after all, there are no records of the conversations between Margaret Thatcher and Savile.

To return to Macbeth though, let's not forget motivation. Shakespeare changed the facts to fit the story he wanted to tell, but the reason he chose it in the first place can be explained by the fact that James I (James VI of Scotland) was newly on the throne. What better way to butter up a Scottish king who was fascinated by the supernatural than a play about his homeland, complete with witches and prophecies?

And let's look again at The Reckoning - a large plank of the issue with Jimmy Savile was that he was able to carry out his abuse because he was so involved with respectable organisations such as charities, hospitals, the Catholic Church and, yes, the BBC. It's not the BBC which committed the abuse, of course, but it's well known that a Newsnight investigation into the allegations was pulled in 2011, leading those making it to take it to ITV which screened it a year later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So does The Reckoning pass judgement on this? No. And it even ducks the question.

As Mark Lawson has pointed out in the Guardian, given that the BBC has said that the Newsnight episode would warrant a “whole separate drama”, that drama should be commissioned, "so that there can be a reckoning for those involved in Savile’s latter era at the BBC, some of whom are still receiving pay and pensions from the licence payer".

But as Chris Harvey in the Telegraph writes: 'The BBC returns again and again to the Savile story almost as if it were compelled to relive a trauma... viewed in a different light, these revisitings... can be seen as the BBC trying to control the post-Savile narrative.'

And Christopher Stevens in the Mail goes further and thinks: "The Reckoning fails to reckon up the influence exerted on the entire country by the BBC's championing of Savile."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, media organisations are rivals and will have a pop at one another, that's true now and has always been the case. But while the acting in The Reckoning may be superb, while one can believe that it is important that these horrific stories are told - both as news and later as drama - one can still hold misgivings about the soft-soaping of history by one of the major players in it.