Steve Coogan stars as sick predator Jimmy Savile in the BBC drama about the entertainer decade’s long period of abuse

The Reckoning, a four part drama series about Jimmy Savile, will air on BBC One next week. The series has been the subject of controversy since its inception given that Savile was a vaunted BBC personality throughout his life and much of his abuse occurred whilst he worked for the broadcaster.

Speaking of his decision to play Savile, Steve Coogan, who is best known for his comedic character Alan Partridge, said: “[It] was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which, however harrowing, needs to be told.”

The series will follow Jimmy Savile’s long career in TV and radio, and the horrifying abuse which he committed against women and children over a period of more than half a century.

The Reckoning will also explore how Savile was able to get away with his widespread abuse which happened across the country, and why it was only after his death that the true extent of his crimes came to light.

Jimmy Savile is one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders

When did the Jimmy Savile scandal take place?

This is a timeline of Jimmy Savile’s horrific abuse:

1955: The earliest case of alleged abuse by Savile occurs in Manchester

1960: Savile reportedly sexually assaulted a boy at a hotel

1964: Jimmy Savile presents the first ever Top of the Pops, it is his first job at the BBC

1965: Savile’s abuse grows and is reported to have started at the BBC, Leeds General Infirmary, and Stoke Mandeville Hospital in this year

1970: Savile started to abuse girls at Duncroft girls' school in Surrey

1972: At a recording of Top of the Pops, Savile reportedly groped a 12-year-old boy and his two female friends

1990: Savile is knighted, he becomes Sir Jimmy Savile

2000: In a TV documentary presented by Louis Theroux’s documentary When Louis met Jimmy airs - during the documentary Savile denies rumours that he is a pedophile

2008: Savile takes legal action against a newspaper that linked him to abuse at a Jersey children’s home

2009: Savile is interviewed under caution by police over an alleged assault at Duncroft school - not further action is taken

29 October 2011: Jimmy Savile dies at his home in Leeds

November 2011: Newsnight begins an investigation into Savile. The BBC airs a tribute to Jimmy Savile

January 2012: It is reported that the Newsnight programme into allegations of abuse has been axed

October 2012: ITV airs an exposure documentary on Savile’s abuse. The BBC airs a Panorama special on Savile. Savile’s elaborate headstone is removed and sent to landfill. Operation Yewtree, a police investigation into sexual abuse committed by media personalities, is launched - Gary Glitter, Max Clifford, Rolf Harris, and others are jailed as a result of the investigation

November 2012: George Entwistle resigns as director-general of the BBC

January 2013: A Scotland Yard investigation reveals more than 200 possible sex offences committed by Savile between 1955 and 2009

When is The Reckoning on TV?

The Reckoning will premiere on BBC One on Monday 9 October at 9pm with the second episode airing at the same time on Tuesday. Episode three will air on Monday 16 and the final episode on Tuesday 17.