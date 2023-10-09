The paedophile’s extravagant triple plot headstone was removed just days after it was unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jimmy Savile was hailed as a national treasure immediately following his death in October 2011, though for more than a decade he has been known as one of Britain’s biggest monsters.

In late 2011 and early 2012 he was the subject of tributes and an outpouring of love from the public, but his was about to change completely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star who rose to fame on BBC shows Top of the Pops and Jim'll Fix It, and who is now the subject of controversial BBC drama The Reckoning, is believed to have abused more than 400 victims over a 50 year period, many of them children.

When the allegations against the star began to pour into police services across the country, Savile’s reputation was completely destroyed and any reminders of his life became a scar on public memory.

His properties were torn down, converted, or left to decay, reruns of his TV appearances were pulled from schedules, and his huge headstone, intended as a monument to a great man, was removed out of ‘respect to public opinion’.

Jimmy Savile's unmarked grave the day after his headstone was removed

What did Jimmy Savile’s grave look like?

When Jimmy Savile died he was remembered as a star BBC entertainer and charity campaigner. Before the widespread allegations about Savile’s decades of sexual abuse came to light, he was honoured as a national treasure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was laid to rest in Woodlands Cemetery with an elaborate headstone that reportedly cost £4,000 and featured the predator smiling and giving a double thumbs up.

The 6ft wide and 4ft high headstone also listed Savile’s achievements and remembered him as a ‘philanthropist, TV Presenter, DJ, Marathon runner, Cyclist, Wrestler, and Chieftan of Lochaber Highland Games.’

The headstone also bore the legend ‘it was good while it lasted’ across the base, which took on a much grimmer meaning when Savile’s abuse was revealed.

The massive granite monument was unveiled on 20 September 2012, 10 months after he died and less than a fortnight before a bombshell ITV documentary began to unmask the late entertainer as a serial predator and paedophile.

Savile was treated as a national treasure and buried in a gold coffin before he was unmasked as a serial predator

What happened to Jimmy Savile’s tombstone?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the early hours of 10 October 2012, just 20 days after it had been unveiled, Savile’s headstone was removed by Scarborough borough council on the request of the family.

The cemetery was under police guard as workmen spent two hours digging out and removing the granite headstone.

The stone was then dismantled and ground up, removing the inscriptions, and dumped in a skip to be used as landfill.

However, Savile’s unmarked grave at Woodlands cemetery still exists. He was buried in a gold coffin filled with jewellery and cigars at a 45 degree angle so that he could have a view of the sea in death.