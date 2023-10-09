Steve Coogan met some of Savile’s victims in character when he was shooting the series

New BBC Jimmy Savile drama series The Reckoning, starring Steve Coogan as the notorious paedophile, was filmed at a variety of popular UK locations.

The series was first announced in October 2020 and filming began one year later. There has been a wait of almost two years from production ending to the series airing, but it is finally available to watch on BBC iPlayer from today.

Coogan, who plays Savile at different ages throughout the series, said that it was not a decision he ‘took lightly’, and that he eventually came on board because of the intelligent and sensitive script.

The actor, who is best known for his comedy character Alan Partridge, was spotted in a variety of bright outfits as he was on set filming for the series, one of his few serious roles.

Savile was well known for his vibrant outfits, often block coloured tracksuits, as well as his bleach blond hair and tinted glasses. This is where controversial series The Reckoning was filmed:

Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning

Where was The Reckoning filmed?

Filming for the series began in Bolton in October 2021 - Coogan was spotted on set at Bolton Magistrates Court on Le Mans Crescent. He was dressed in a jester outfit for a scene in which Savile entertained sick children at a hospital.

In November 2021 filming moved to Llandudno, a coastal town in north Wales. Coogan was filming on the beach and promenade wearing a shoulder length blond wig and a grey suit. Filming also took place at Rhos-on-Sea, a few miles south of Llandudno, where Coogan was seen wearing a maroon tracksuit.

The same month Coogan was back in Greater Manchester, filming scenes for the series in Failsworth, Oldham. The actor was wearing a cropped wig, plaid coat, and gold jewellery. He drove a vintage Rolls Royce for some scenes - Savile was known for his love of the luxury car brand and owned a fleet of them over his lifetime.

The Reckoning was filmed in north Wales and Greater Manchester

Other projects filmed in north Wales include 2020 war drama Six Minutes to Midnight, season 20 and 21 of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and Rebel Wilson drama film The Almond and the Seahorse. Films and shows shot in Greater Manchester include The Damned United, Brassed Off, Life on Mars, and upcoming Netflix drama Bodies.

During production, some of Savile’s victims attended the set to watch Coogan in character as the disgraced entertainer. Series writer Neil McKay explained that this was something that they had requested. He added: “It’s clearly going to be strange. But they wanted to do it, they’re fully prepared, so it will be interesting.”

When is The Reckoning on TV?

The Reckoning is a four part miniseries - the full series is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. The show will also air on BBC One with the first episode airing tonight (9 October) at 9pm, and episode two airing at the same time tomorrow.