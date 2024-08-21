Full 2024 NTA nomination list: Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office among favourites for awards
The 2024 NTA ceremony is set to take place on London on September 11, with Joel Dommett set to take to the stage at The O2 to host the glitzy show. Some of the biggest and bets names in showbiz are expected to attend, with this year’s shortlist handing nominations out to some of the year’s most-talked about shows.
Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which dramatized the fight of subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted amid the Horizon IT scandal and even impacted real-life campaigning, is just one of the show to sweep across the categories. Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, which tells the true story of stand-up comedian Richard Gadd’s stalker, also picked up multiple nominations.
The show became a word-of-mouth hit for the streaming service, with the drama inspired by the real-life experiences of Gadd becoming one of the biggest shows in the world earlier this year. While the actor and writer urged fans not to speculate on the real identity of the show’s stalker ‘Martha’, Fiona Harvey came forward claiming to be the inspiration behind the character and subsequently took legal action against Netflix, claiming the story to be inaccurate.
Other shows on the list include crime favourite Vera, Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan, ITV drama Trigger Point and Netflix romantic drama One Day. The full list of nomination for this year’s ceremony is below:
New Drama
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- Baby Reindeer
- One Day
- Red Eye
- Fool Me Once
Reality Competition
- Love Island
- Celebrity Big brother
- The Apprentice
- Race Across The World
- The Traitors
Quiz Game Show
- The 1% Club
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- Beat The Chasers
Authored Documentary
- Beckham
- Robbie Williams
- Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In The Neck for SU2C
- Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change
- Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story
Returning Drama
- The Crown
- Call The Midwife
- Bridgerton
- Trigger Point
- Vera
TV Presenter
- Ant & Dec
- Alison Hammond
- Bradley Walsh
- Claudia Winkleman
- Stacey Solomon
Factual
- Clarkson’s Farm
- The Yorkshire Vet
- Sort Your Life Out
- Gogglebox
- Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
- Brenda Blethyn - Vera
- Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Michelle Keegan - Fool Me Once
- Vicky McClure - Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
- Casualty
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Coronation Street
- Hollyoaks
Expert
- Kaleb Cooper
- Anton Du Beke
- Sir David Attenborough
- Martin Lewis
- Jane Torvill & Christopher Dean
Serial Drama Performance
- Angela Wynter - EastEnders
- Diane Parish - EastEnders
- David Neilson - Coronation Street
- Peter Ash - Coronation Street
- Eden Taylor-Draper - Emmerdale
Daytime
- The Repair Shop
- The Chase
- Deal or No Deal
- Loose Women
- This Morning
Comedy
- Brassic
- Not Going Out
- Mrs Brown’s Boys
- Ghosts
- The Gentlemen
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Voice UK
- Britain's Got Talent
- The Great British Bake Off
- MasterChef
