Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office are among the show to be shortlisted for this year’s National Television Awards.

The 2024 NTA ceremony is set to take place on London on September 11, with Joel Dommett set to take to the stage at The O2 to host the glitzy show. Some of the biggest and bets names in showbiz are expected to attend, with this year’s shortlist handing nominations out to some of the year’s most-talked about shows.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which dramatized the fight of subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted amid the Horizon IT scandal and even impacted real-life campaigning, is just one of the show to sweep across the categories. Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, which tells the true story of stand-up comedian Richard Gadd’s stalker, also picked up multiple nominations.

The show became a word-of-mouth hit for the streaming service, with the drama inspired by the real-life experiences of Gadd becoming one of the biggest shows in the world earlier this year. While the actor and writer urged fans not to speculate on the real identity of the show’s stalker ‘Martha’, Fiona Harvey came forward claiming to be the inspiration behind the character and subsequently took legal action against Netflix, claiming the story to be inaccurate.

Other shows on the list include crime favourite Vera, Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan, ITV drama Trigger Point and Netflix romantic drama One Day. The full list of nomination for this year’s ceremony is below:

New Drama

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Baby Reindeer

One Day

Red Eye

Fool Me Once

Reality Competition

Love Island

Celebrity Big brother

The Apprentice

Race Across The World

The Traitors

Quiz Game Show

The 1% Club

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Beat The Chasers

Authored Documentary

Beckham

Robbie Williams

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In The Neck for SU2C

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story

Returning Drama

The Crown

Call The Midwife

Bridgerton

Trigger Point

Vera

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec

Alison Hammond

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Stacey Solomon

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

The Yorkshire Vet

Sort Your Life Out

Gogglebox

Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn - Vera

Toby Jones - Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Michelle Keegan - Fool Me Once

Vicky McClure - Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

The Graham Norton Show

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

Hollyoaks

Expert

Kaleb Cooper

Anton Du Beke

Sir David Attenborough

Martin Lewis

Jane Torvill & Christopher Dean

Serial Drama Performance

Angela Wynter - EastEnders

Diane Parish - EastEnders

David Neilson - Coronation Street

Peter Ash - Coronation Street

Eden Taylor-Draper - Emmerdale

Daytime

The Repair Shop

The Chase

Deal or No Deal

Loose Women

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Not Going Out

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Ghosts

The Gentlemen

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

Britain's Got Talent

The Great British Bake Off

MasterChef