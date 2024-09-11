Television presenter Lorraine Kelly has spoken out about why she has not decided to attend the National Television Awards 2024.

Lorraine Kelly is often photographed at red carpet events, including the NTAs, but she won’t be amongst the A-list stars who will be photographed at the National Television Awards 2024 that is taking place tonight (Wednesday 11 September) in London.

Lorraine Kelly spoke about the heartbreaking reason why she won’t be attending the National Television Awards on her show today. She was speaking to guest Holly Matthews who was promoting her new book, entitled ‘Find Your Confidence.’

Lorraine revealed to Holly that 'It's the NTAs and normally I would be going to that and I would usually go. I don't know what it is but I'm not feeling confident enough to go. That whole red carpet thing is sometimes really scary.'

Holly Matthews went on to talk about confidence and the red carpet and said: “Yes, you have all the lights on you.

Lorraine Kelly has revealed the surprise reason why she is not attending the NTAs and suffers the same issue as Carey Mulligan, Adele and Julianne Moore | Getty Images

“And every day, men and women can feel as though they're being watched, and that everybody is scrutinising them, and that you're not good enough.

“But in that moment, it's all about turning that outwards and focusing on conversations that you have with people and what's going on around you. We're all in our own heads worrying about our own stuff.”

Lorraine Kelly is not the only celebrity who has spoken about a lack of confidence on the red carpet. Surprisingly, Hollywood star Julianne Moore, who is often pictured on the red carpet, has revealed that she too suffers from a lack of confidence.

Julianne Moore told US magazine Health that “I never feel confident! I don’t know that there;s anybody who does. I mean, you don’t look around the red carpet thinking, ‘There’s a lot of confident people out there.”

Carey Mulligan is also another actress who you would assume is confident on the red carpet, but in reality, ins’t. She told the Radio Times that “I was-and am-not great having my photo taken and doing red carpets. When I was a bit younger, it used to paralyse me with fear. I used to get to the end of a red carpet in tears-awful.”

Singer Adele has previously told Vogue that “I hate the red carpet. I don’t feel insecure , I just feel, "Oh I don’t want to do this, I literally get a stomach cramp.”