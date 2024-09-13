Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As far as I am concerned, the ‘celebrity’ contestants unveiled for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 are far from A-list and many (including myself) have been left wondering if this is the beginning of the end for the BBC show that has been plagued by scandal.

Am I excited about the start of Strictly Come Dancing 2024? The answer is no!

I am a latecomer to Strictly Come Dancing and if truth be known, I only started to watch it last year when I was not only captivated by Angela Rippon, but was mesmerised by EastEnders star Bobby Brazier. I also loved seeing how the show helped transform the confidence of former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach who was as far as I was concerned, the perfect winner of the show.

Even if you are a Strictly superfan, and I can assure you that I am not, it is hard not to agree that the BBC show has been tarnished by accusations concerning some of their professional dancers. When Graziano Di Prima was confirmed to be leaving the lineup following allegations of ‘gross misconduct,’ his former celebrity partner Zara McDermott issued a statement on Her Instagram stories which read: “Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

“The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I’ve seen through working with countless women in my documentaries.”

Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington has also spoken out about the behaviour of former dance partner Giovanni Pernice. Since speaking out about the abuse, she told The Times that "It's been awful. Death threats and rape threats for just standing up for something that I thought was wrong."

Without question, I believe that celebrities who might have been debating whether to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing 2024, have decided against it after all the accusations have surfaced.

The line up for this year includes Comedian Chris McCausland, JLS’s JB Gill, Wynne Evans, who is best known for his turn as the iconic ‘GoCompare man’ on television adverts, 80s singer Toyah Wilcox, Dr Punam Krishan, a health broadcaster, columnist and author, Love Island ex-contestant and model Tasha Ghouri, singer and actor Shayne Ward, reality TV star Pete Wicks and Sarah Hadland, who is best known to fans of BBC comedy Miranda.

Some may say viewers calling the contestants "worst line-up ever,” is a little harsh, but this couldn’t be more accurate. I may have watched it last year, but I certainly won’t be this year and I am sure there are many who feel exactly the same as I do.

It is interesting however that Strictly Come Dancing did pick up a gong at the recent National Television Awards. I however, don’t think this will be the case next year. Watch this space...