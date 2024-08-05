Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to screens this autumn for its 20th anniversary series - and the first celebrity contestants have been announced.

Comedian Chris McCausland was the first name announced as contestant for this year’s series during a segment on ITV’s This Morning. McCausland, who is known to comedy fans for his appearances on shows such as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, The Last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, will be the series’ first ever blind contestant.

The comedian said: "If anybody out there is thinking - How the hell is he going to do that? - then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don't answer that...!”

JLS member JB Gill is the second name to be added to the line-up, with the ex-boyband X Factor contestant returning aftee taking part in the Christmas Special in 2012. Gill, who is also an avid and award-winning farmer, said: “I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me. I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs - I’m here to embrace it all!”

Wynne Evans, who is best known for his turn as the iconic ‘GoCompare man’ on television adverts, is a Welsh opera singer, broadcaster and presenter who will also be taking to the floor. Evans recently wowed in the kitchen also, having won Celebrity Masterchef last year.

He said: “I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction. What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines. Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs!”

Iconic 80s singer Toyah Willcox has also been unveiled as a contestant for the new series of Strictly. Music fans will know her from her 1908s hit ‘It’s A Mystery’ and ‘Brave New World’, and recently wowed audiences at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. She said: “Wow Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it!

“This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I'm here for every sparkly second. I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it’s a mystery... I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now! Dr Punam Krishan, a health broadcaster, columnist and author, is the fifth contestant to be announced on the line-up. She is the resident GP on BBC’s Morning Live as well as offering health advice on BBC Radio Scotland, as well as being a practising NHS GP.

Dr Krishan said: “This still doesn’t feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now. This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all.”

Love Island ex-contestant and model Tasha Ghouri has also joined the show. The model, who is rumoured to have dated controversy-struck ex-Strictly professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, said: “Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I’ve been watching the show since I was little – it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true. I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dancefloor.”

Pete Wicks, who is known to audiences for his turn in the ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex, will take to the dancefloor in the newest series. Wicks is also a podcast host, joining with best friend and co-presenter Sam Thompson for ‘Staying Relevant’, which set out on tour earlier this year.

Wicks said: “Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying. But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Another X Factor alum joining Strictly for its 20th anniversary series is singer and actor Shayne Ward. Ward is not only a chart-topping singer, but is also a favourite with soap fans, having portrayed Aidan Connor in Coronation Street. He said: “I’m buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life. I’m no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level. No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!” Sarah Hadland is best known to fans of Miranda. In the hit BBC comedy, she portrayed her best pal Stevie, as well as being a regular performer in Horrible Histories. Sarah said: “I cannot believe I am part of Strictly! I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year. I’m so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!”

More celebrity contestants are set to be announce soon. Rumoured to be on the line-up includes TV presenter Nick Knowles and Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, the latter of whom told reporters at the Paris Olympics that he would be joining the show.

Strictly will celebrate its 20th anniversary series this year, but it will take place amid a backdrop of controversy for the show. Professional dancers Graziano di Prima and Giovanni Pernice left the show after being accused of abusive behaviour towards their celebrity partners. Pernice has denied all allegations made against him, including those from actress Amanda Abbington and TV presenter Laura Whitmore.

Di Prima admitted to kicking his former partner ex-Love Island contestant Zara McDermott in training. A spokesman for the dancer told BBC News: “There is never a time when kicking or any sense of that is right. And he knows that. He knows he’s made a mistake. He apologised at the time.”